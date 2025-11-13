Why the Raiders Must Finally Unleash Their Rookie Offensive Line
The Las Vegas Raiders have another massive primetime game in Week 11, this time at home. The Silver and Black will be back at Allegiant Stadium for a Monday Night Football clash with America's Team, the Dallas Cowboys.
The problem for the Raiders going into this game is that they are short-handed on the offensive line. The Raiders are now without starting right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson, after he was injured last week in the team's loss.
The Raiders were already playing short handed because of the injury earlier in the year to starting left tackle Kolton Miller. Now, with this injury, it puts the Raiders in a tough situation. They will go into this game with the next man up mentality; there is no other choice. It is also uncertain if the team will start left guard Dylan Parham. He is also dealing with an injury he suffered in Week 10.
The Raiders' offensive line has not been good for most of the season and now they will be behind the ball with these injuries. This should open up opportunities for the young talent they have on the roster. We saw that last week, when offensive linemen Will Putnam were put into the game. Now we could be seeing that for the Raiders on Monday Night Football.
Is it time to Unleash the Rookies?
The Raiders have two talented rookies whom they drafted in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. One is a tackle in Charles Grant, and the other is a guard in Caleb Rogers. Both were seen as top offensive linemen coming out of college. This season, head coach Pete Carroll has said they are developing those players, and they knew that when they took them. But now, it could be time to unleash them and give them important reps.
"Yeah, he's a really good athlete. He's bright. He's got a good mentality about him," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll about Rogers. "He brings the energy when he's on the field. It's just a matter of time before he really gains command of what's going on with the game itself. So, he's got a real high upside, so we're interested in giving him a chance to show what he can do and see if he can get on the field and help out. So, really nothing but positive so far."
The Raiders are struggling this season and with nothing to lose, they have to consider getting their young players on the field and see what they've got.
