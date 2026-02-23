One Mid-Round Option For Raiders to Consider in 2026 NFL Draft

Next up on the offseason menu for all the teams in the National Football League is the NFL Scouting Combine. The NFL Combine starts this week, and this is where teams are looking to get a better look at all the prospects that are going to be available in the 2026 NFL Draft.

This is where prospects could make their case why teams should be taking them for their roster starting next season. This is one place you could find some sleeper picks as well. It is a time to see the talent.

For the Las Vegas Raiders , this is going to be an important week to evaluate the talent and find the right prospects they want to go after in the NFL Draft. The Raiders are in the process of rebuilding, and it is going to start with the draft in April.

The Raiders will establish more of a draft board with the combine. They could add players who caught their eyes during this week. The Raiders' new regime will be there, and general manager John Spytek will keep a close eye on his top prospects.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders have a good amount of draft capital in this year's draft. As important as the first pick is for the Silver and Black, the rest of the picks are as important as well. Sometimes the high rounders are not the steal or best picks of the draft. But instead, those picks come in the mid rounds and even in the later rounds as well. That is why it is going to be important to identify players that you find that are not on other teams' radar and look to steal them in the draft.

Justin Melo of Sports Illustrated gave the Raiders one hidden draft gem to watch out for. Here is the player Melo wants the Silver and Black to keep a close eye on.

Sep 14, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Toledo Rockets cornerback Avery Smith (12) intercepts a pass against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-Imagn Images | Matt Bush-Imagn Images

Las Vegas Raiders: Avery Smith, CB, Toledo

Toledo cornerback Avery Smith would be a great mid-round fit for the Las Vegas Raiders. Their cornerback room is fairly empty, though they should re-sign Eric Stokes while continuing to develop last year's third-round pick Darien Porter. Smith registered a career-high 10 pass breakups while playing in an underrated Rockets defensive backfield this past season.

The cornerback position for the Raiders was a problem last season, and that is a whole they have. The NFL Draft is where the Raiders could address that position, and Smith would be a good pick.

Dec 30, 2023; Tucson, AZ, USA; Wyoming Cowboys wide receiver Ayir Asante (5) is tackled by Toledo Rockets cornerback Avery Smith (12) during the second quarter in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Avery Smith.