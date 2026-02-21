Why Raider Nation Should Be Excited for NFL Combine

The biggest meeting of the NFL offseason begins next week, as coaches and executives will convene in Indianapolis, Ind., for the NFL Scouting Combine.



The 2026 NFL Draft is a little over two months away, and teams are trying to get a feel for which college prospects best fit their organizations. The Combine provides clarity on what teams might be thinking about the Draft and the weeks leading up to it.

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; TCU wideout Jack Bech during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders will be a popular talking point throughout the week, as they hold the No. 1 overall selection in the draft. The Raiders are beginning a rebuild, and reporters will want to know how they plan to begin it.

Fans are excited about the direction the team is going, but many often don’t pay attention to the Combine. They just want to see who the team drafts in April and check back in when the season starts. But why should the average fan care about the Combine this year?

Hearing from Fernando Mendoza

Jan 20, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the CFP Champions press conference at Marriott Marquis Miami. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

To start, fans will get to hear from Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza on the morning of Friday, Feb. 27. The presumed No. 1 pick has long been expected to end up in Las Vegas.

Mendoza is not only expected to become the Raiders’ future franchise quarterback, but he is also one of the most endearing, well-spoken quarterback prospects to enter the NFL in quite some time.

His demeanor draws comparisons to Kirk Cousins, whose quirky, unexciting charm and wit have endeared him to football fans across the country. Mendoza has done the same with his intellect and articulate interviews.

Mendoza will almost certainly talk about the Raiders during his media availability, so fans, die-hard and casual, will want to hear what he has to say. They should stay tuned to Raiders on SI that Friday, as we will be in attendance.

What will John Spytek say?

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Before Friday, though, General Manager John Spytek will speak on Tuesday, Feb. 24. Spytek often gives well-thought-out and informative answers when most GMs just craft the most (least?) satisfying word salads you’ve ever heard.

The Raiders will be at the center of several rumors next week, especially as many teams want to know if they plan on trading star defensive end Maxx Crosby . Spytek has not spoken about it much, so we might learn more about the team’s plans for its biggest star.

The NFL Scouting Combine should be exciting for Raiders fans, as they will learn about what the team may look like in the coming months. We will bring you all the coverage of everything you need to know throughout the week.

