1 Major Surprise from Raiders' First 9 Games

There have been more than a few surprising aspects of the Las Vegas Raiders' season through nine games. Most of those surprises have not been positive, but there is one surprise that has been pleasant for the Silver and Black.
The Raiders' Pleasant Surprise
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus analyzed every team in the National Football League. Locker assessed which player has been each respective team's most surprising players thus far this season. Locker believes that player for the Raiders is linebacker Jamal Adams.
"The Raiders’ defense hasn’t been extremely stout this season, but Adams has enjoyed a bit of a resurgence. Playing primarily at linebacker, the former Jet has played to a 72.3 overall PFF grade, permitting only 113 yards into his coverage," Locker said.
Shortly after adding Adams during the offseason, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained why the Raiders did so. Carroll and Adams spent time together with the Seattle Seahawks, making Adams' arrival a fit. His skill set also made him a good fit, as the Raiders need what he brings.
"We made a big trade to get him because of who he is and the nature of his football. The style of play, aggressiveness, toughness and his mentality is really, really unique. That's why we were so willing to go after him awhile back," Carroll said.
"So to get a chance to get him back in our organization and kind of give him an opportunity to get back in the flow of the kind of play he's capable of, I'm all over it. His style of play is so suitable for what we're trying to do here about being aggressive and tough and all that."
Las Vegas' defense is coming off its most impressive performance this season. The unit has played well more times than not this season, minus a few outings. Adams has played a significant role. They need the veteran to continue playing the way he has most of this season.
