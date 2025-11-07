The Only Thing That Held Raiders Back From a Broncos Upset
The Las Vegas Raiders' defense had a sloppy outing in Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They more than made up for it on Thursday night against the Denver Broncos with an impressive performance that should have been enough to win the game.
However, Las Vegas' offense was unable to score more than one touchdown in four quarters, giving the Broncos ample time to find a way to win. The Raiders have now lost three consecutive games and six of their last seven. Las Vegas is reeling after losing two winnable games in less than a week.
A Deeper Look
Eric Edholm of NFL.com analyzed the Raiders' loss to the Broncos and listed the most noteworthy aspects of the matchup. Las Vegas played a solid game defensively for much of the contest. The Raiders' offense was another story. Las Vegas' offense could not get out of its own way.
"The Raiders had the upset formula cooking early, controlling the clock for most of the first quarter and starting to lean on the Broncos’ defense a little. They even twice buried the Broncos with punts to the 1- and 2-yard line. But following an awful hold on Jack Bech, wiping out a 32-yard run, things started falling apart offensively," Edholm said.
"The Raiders had a touchdown wiped out on a penalty, a fourth-down sack and Thornton dropped what could have been a huge gain late in the first half. It didn’t help that the Raiders were missing both starting guards. But Jeanty dropped a pass that was picked, and he missed a pass-protection assignment that led to a Smith grounding call, which was followed by a blocked punt and the go-ahead field goal. Not targeting Brock Bowers after halftime certainly was a decision, too."
The Raiders' offense suffered more injuries that undoubtedly impacted the unit. However, Las Vegas' offense struggled before those injuries. It is evident the Raiders need wholesale changes this offseason, especially along the offensive line.
