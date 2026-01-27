One Massive Raiders' Target Just Declared for the NFL Draft
A key position group that the Raiders want to improve this offseason is the wide receivers group. The Raiders were not only thin with depth at the wide receiver position last season, but it was a room full of young and talented players.
Now those players will be better next season because they have a year under their belts in the National Football League. The Raiders still need to go and look for receivers to add to this team, and need to make sure they can help the offense next season.
Raiders wide receiving prospect enters NFL Draft
One area the Raiders could find is in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders have more than enough picks to see if they would like to take a wide receiver. And now one of their top prospect at the wide receiver position has officially declared himself for the NFL Draft.
Omar Cooper Jr., out of Indiana University, will be a wide receiver that a lot of people are talking about leading into the draft. The Raiders have him marked down on their draft board, and he could be pairing up with his teammate in the NFL.
"First and foremost, I want to thank my Heavenly Father and my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, because without Him I would not be where I am today," said Omar Cooper Jr. "Thank you for allowing me to play this sport, and for continuing to shape me into the man You are calling me to be. I am grateful for every less, every challenge, and every moment I have experienced here."
"To my family, none of this is possible without your love and sacrifice. To many coaches, thank you for your trust, guidance, and for helping me become the player I am today. Thank you for believing in me and pushing me every day to grow on and off the field."
"With gratitude for this journey and faith in what lies ahead, I am declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft."
Cooper could potentially be teaming up with his college quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, in the NFL. The Raiders are likely going to be taking Mendoza with the first overall pick in the upcoming draft. Cooper was Mendoza's top target last season and is one of the top receivers in college football last season. The Raiders could be looking to pair those two back together in the draft. That will give a duo that has chemistry and will be in Las Vegas for the now and the future.
