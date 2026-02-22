One Way the Raiders Could Weaken the Chiefs This Offseason

Everyone is going to be looking at what the Raiders do this offseason in free agency. They have the resources and money to go out and go after the players of their choosing.

The Raiders have a lot of different holes on their team, but the major ones come mostly from the defensive side of the ball. The Raiders are looking to get the most out of this free agent class, but they will be smart about it. You are not going to see the Raiders just spend money just because they have it.

The Raiders' holes on defense are huge, and that is where I think that is where the Raiders will mostly go when it comes to bringing in players in free agency.

The Raiders want to do their homework and make sure they go after what players fit the best with new defensive coordinator Rob Leonard. The scheme that Leonard brings to the Raiders defense is going to be with the players who do it the best. Leonard is going to have a say in what players they bring in on the defensive side of the ball.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The area of the defense that is going to be a huge need for the Silver and Black this offseason is the secondary. The secondary was a problem for the Raiders last season, and the cornerback position is needed on this team next season. There are so many questions at cornerback this offseason. The Raiders are thin, and they will make moves at corner. There is one move that they could make that sees a player from the Raiders' division rival come to Las Vegas in 2026.

16. Jaylen Watson, CB

Best team fit: Las Vegas Raiders

"Watson, who had 64 tackles with the Chiefs in 2025, is scheme-versatile, and the Raiders could land one of the top corners in free agency with this move to upgrade the perimeter of their defense. He has the length to challenge in press and the route awareness to play top-down on the ball in zone."

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) returns an interception against Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Watson has been a staple in the Chiefs' defense last season. Watson would be an upgrade for the Raiders if they sign him in free agency. The Raiders are going to be a team that looks at this position deeply in free agency, and Watson would be a fit. Watson would be a starter with the Raiders, and it is going to be interesting to see if the Raiders go after a starter from their division rival.

