One Question Every Raiders Rookie Must Answer in Training Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders added another solid draft class under general manager John Spytek.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan (left), owner Mark Davis (center) and general manager John Spytek during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Below are the most pressing questions facing each of the 10 players Las Vegas drafted earlier this offseason.

Fernando Mendoza

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) takes the snap during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How quickly can Mendoza grasp Kubiak's offense, difference in speed from college to NFL?

The Raiders plan to take their time with Mendoza's development and starting veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. Entering training camp, the biggest question facing Mendoza will be how quickly he can grasp Klint Kubiak's offense and adjust to the speed of the pro ranks.

Teams can only do so much practice-wise, but training camp should give a good idea of how Mendoza's development is coming along in both regards.

Treydan Stukes

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How many different ways can Las Vegas use Stukes?

The Raiders have big plans for Stukes.

Keyron Crawford

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) speaks during a news conference at the teamÕs Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How will Crawford's skill set transition to the league?

Crawford has the physical tools to be productive at the professional level, but the jump in talent along the offensive line from college to the professional level is vast.

Trey Zuhn

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where will Zuhn be most useful this season?

Zuhn is able to play every position along the offensive line, but the Raiders' starting positions along the unit are largely figured out. As Las Vegas looks to solidify its reserve offensive line positions, figuring out where Zuhn should spend the season will be a major part of his first training camp.

Jermod McCoy

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How healthy is he?

When healthy, McCoy's talent is not in question. However, for a top 10 pick to fall to the fourth round because of health issues is no mistake. Even the Raiders passed on McCoy three times before drafting him in the fourth round. His injury concerns are real. He has not played football in a year.

Until further notice, McCoy's health and return to form are essentially one and the same and are the biggest questions he faces entering his first training camp. If he is healthy, it will expedite the Raiders' rebuild. However, it may take him a full season to get up to speed.

Mike Washington

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How does Washington fit into Kubiak and Janocko's offensive plans?

Kubiak just won a Super Bowl as an offensive coordinator who depended on two capable running backs. Kubiak also said earlier in the offseason that he expected running back Ashton Jeanty to get most of the carries this upcoming season, similar to Christian McCaffrey.

The Raiders drafted Washington in the fourth round one season after using the No. 6 overall pick on Jeanty. They have a plan for Washington, but how he fits into the offense is the most pressing question facing the rookie running back heading into training camp.

Dalton Johnson

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Johnson make more of an impact on defense, or potentially special teams, this season?

Johnson is a player the Raiders will look to develop moving forward, but how they do so will be the primary question entering training camp. Las Vegas will use training camp to figure out the best way to use Johnson this upcoming season.

Hezekiah Masses

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How soon can Masses work his way onto the field in a questionable group of cornerbacks?

The Raiders will need all of their cornerbacks to contribute at some point this season. However, they are also looking for cornerbacks to establish themselves as they continue rebuilding the unit over the next few seasons. As training camp approaches, Masses has a valuable chance to earn playing time.

Las Vegas will try several different combinations at defensive back during training camp. Whether or not Masses is able to fight his way up the depth chart is something to keep an eye on. The process of him doing so will begin in training camp.

Malik Benson

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is Benson the Raiders' special teams weapon?

Benson has much more of a chance of helping the Raiders' return game on special teams sooner than he will on offense. That is not a bad thing, as he has the speed to swing a game or the momentum of a game into the Raiders' favor as a returnman.

It has been a while since the Raiders' special teams had a consistent threat capable of helping them win the field position battle on Sundays. Benson can be that guy, and he can be that guy right away. Training camp will quickly tell if he is ready to take advantage of the opportunity.

Brandon Cleveland

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackles Benito Jones (94) and Brandon Cleveland (90) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What is his value to the 2026 roster?

Like most seventh-round picks, Cleveland has a long way to go to make the roster. He has potential as a developmental player, but he would need an extremely productive training camp to make the 53-man roster. Cleveland needs more time to physically develop into a professional defensive lineman.

The Raiders' defensive line group is arguably the best position group on the roster. Cleveland has several hurdles to overcome in training camp. Cleveland must find something to excel at that makes him valuable to the coaching staff, whatever that may be.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NC State defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland (DL06) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That is a similar situation to the one Dylan Laube found himself in after being drafted by the Raiders in the sixth round. The major difference is that it is much easier for a running back to make an impact in various ways than for an interior defensive lineman.