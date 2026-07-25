3 Storylines to Watch During Raiders Training Camp

Las Vegas Raiders training camp is four days away as the anticipation builds for what is expected to be an improved roster with new faces on the coaching staff and roster that could change the prospect of the franchise for years to come.

From afar and on paper, the Raiders are heading on the right path. They've made significant improvements to both sides of the ball, as general manager John Spytek and head coach Klint Kubiak continue to construct the team in their vision. For Raiders Nation, it is a good sign that the program is getting a much-needed facelift following a league-worst 3-14 season.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, it looks like a new era of the franchise has dawned upon us. With training camp kicking off in a few days, I want to share what I will be watching closely during camp and the preseason as the Raiders' Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins quickly approaches.

Fernando Mendoza's Development

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza at the Festival of Football at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last time the Raiders had the No. 1 overall selection in the NFL Draft, they took JaMarcus Russell. Mendoza looks to not follow the path of his predecessor as Las Vegas top overall draft choice by paving a path of his own, and he won't be thrust into the fire like Russell was, as veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins is expected to garner the first-team reps this entire summer.

I think what the Raiders are doing is a great decision and allows Mendoza to learn and grow during the season while seeing Cousins in action. However, I want to see how much he develops during training camp, how he mitigates pressure, attacks the middle of the field, and finds consistency when identifying keys pre- and post-snap. Growth here would make it hard not to get him on the field after the first quarter of the season.

Run Game Evolution and Offensive Line Play

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These two things go hand in hand, as the Raiders made improvements in blocking scheme and talent upfront, which would likely allow running backs like former sixth overall selection Ashton Jeanty and 2026 fifth-round selection Mike Washington Jr. to thrive.

Kubiak and offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko are implementing a similar system they used in Seattle, and that is deployed across the league's landscape: wide zone.

Las Vegas Raiders superstar C Tyler Linderbaum | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

This blocking scheme, along with the addition of Tyler Linderbaum and Kolton Miller's return, opens the door for production in the run game after having the worst in football last season. How this system is deployed and its performance will be something to watch in Henderson.

A Young Secondary’s Growth

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the things I'm most excited about for Raiders training camp is how this young secondary comes together. Spytek added six new defensive backs in the offseason, including four rookies and projected top-15 pick Jermod McCoy, whose knee injury scared teams so much that he fell to the fourth round.

Eric Stokes and Darien Porter are expected to be the starting outside corners, while Taron Johnson and Treydan Stukes are competing for playing time at nickel . This is such a fascinating defensive backfield with incredible upside that could pay off down the road for Spytek and defensive coordinator Rob Leonard. I'm looking forward to seeing how much development these young corners and safeties have, helping the Raiders defense accelerate their timeline toward (hopeful) greatness.