The Las Vegas Raiders have not had a lot to show for this season. The Raiders are having a troubled season, and it is almost over. Then, they will start the offseason process. The Raiders are going in the wrong direction, and there are going to be a lot of changes this offseason again. That could be troubling for the Silver and Black.

It is never good for a franchise to keep doing this, but there is no way you do not do anything when you have a season like the Raiders.

The Raiders' season was over even before their bye week. The Raiders knew that they were not going anywhere for months now, and they still did not put the players that they had not seen all season on the field until late into the season.

That is something that could have gone wrong before this point in the season. Raiders head coach Pete Carroll said some were not ready and have not shown at practice that they are to play in a game at the NFL level.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll on the sideline before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When the Raiders finally decided to throw some of the young players on the field, one of those players was rookie cornerback Darien Porter. Porter was taken in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. And many thought he would have a chance to start on this team coming into the season, but we did not see a lot of him until late in the season. Porter has had his rookie moments, but that is what you expect with a rookie. These important reps are going to benefit him next season.

Porter has gotten better each time he has stepped on the field and now will look to compete for a starter role next season with this team.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during a television timeout against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

PFF had Porter in their Rookie Team of the Week for Week 17.

Cornerback: Darien Porter , Las Vegas Raiders – 75.7

"Porter has seen a significant boost in playing time these last four weeks, playing at least 63 snaps in each, with mixed results," said Jim Wyman. "Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants was easily his best showing during that stretch, as he tied his career-high with a 76.0 coverage grade. Porter was only targeted once in coverage, and he managed to knock that ball away in the back of the end zone."

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Porter has a lot of upside, and another offseason in the NFL could make him a good cornerback in the league.

