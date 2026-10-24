One Trade Deadline Move Raiders Must Prioritize ASAP

The Las Vegas Raiders spent the offseason revamping their roster from the top down. Las Vegas' front office did an admirable job of quickly revamping what was the league's worst roster last season. Still, too many holes remained to fill them all in one offseason.

Las Vegas' season and future will largely depend on the moves the front office makes during this year's free agency and the NFL Draft. A productive offseason saw the Raiders eliminate multiple needs, most notably at center and at quarterback.

The start of the regular season allowed the Raiders to better gauge the strengths and weaknesses of their revamped roster. Just as the new additions have shone, so have their remaining deficiencies at times. Thus, perfectly explaining Las Vegas' 3-3 record.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders' Issues

Arguably the biggest issue the Raiders have right now is their offensive line. Although it is not nearly as bad as last season, improving the unit would eliminate most of the issues that are plaguing the offense overall. The unit is still gelling together after several new pieces joined this offseason.

Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko explained how detail-oriented the staff is with the unit and how it tracks the unit's progress over time.

“I think it's really every meeting, every snap, every play that we go every series and just building those things together," Janocko said earlier this week.

"Can we get 1% better with our techniques, our hand placement, how we come off the ball, what's our eyes look like? What's our pad level? What's our finish? All those things that we can quantify. Can we get 1% better than that? And that's how we're going to grow as not just an offensive line, but as an offense and as an organization."

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What the Raiders Need From Potential Trade

Las Vegas could easily decide not to make any move at all at the deadline. However, if the Raiders should look to make a move, it would be a trade for an offensive guard. If Las Vegas trades away draft picks or a player, it should be for a dependable offensive lineman.

After adding veteran Tyler Linderbaum during the offseason, the Raiders are now figuring out which offensive line positions still need work. After the season's first six games, it is clear the team will need more from that position group for the rest of this season and likely beyond.

The Raiders are 3-3, but their offense has struggled for long stretches. It has been a major reason Las Vegas has lost three straight games. At times, Las Vegas' offense has struggled to move the ball through the air. The unit has also struggled to run the ball for most of this season.

“It’s just something we’re going to look to improve every week. Whether we have a game that we rush for 150, 200 yards, we’re still going to go back and say, 'Okay, how can we get better?' So, I don’t know that we’re looking at it in terms of it’s close. We’re looking for incremental improvement every week in everything we do,” Kubiak said.

Las Vegas' offensive line could use help and more time together. However, on one level or another, the Raiders' line collectively has room for improvement. The Raiders' offensive line, like the team as a whole, has improved significantly from last season, but still needs more.

The trade deadline would be the quickest and most efficient way to add a quality offensive lineman, but after this offseason's moves, Las Vegas may have to work with what it has. Janocko gave insight into the thought process he and the Raiders' coaching staff use to approach situations.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think everything you look at, you got to look at the big picture, and it's not the same thing all the time," Janocko said.

"But what is our efficiency on first down? Are we in are we in second and long? And then, do we have specific tendencies? So, we dig into all of that. Whether it be first down, second down, third down. Wherever we're studying, we look at when we have success, what's the why, and then when we don't, what's the why?"