Why the Raiders' Past is Adding to Pressure Around Pete Carroll

A big question that many are asking around the Las Vegas Raiders is, Why have they not fired head coach Pete Carroll yet? He is sitting with a 2-12 record, and it has looked horrible for the Silver and Black all season long.

Many coaches would have been fired by now, and this time around, for Carroll, it has not played out the way he wanted it to. In his first season in Las Vegas, this team has been worse than most teams that the Raiders have ever put on the field in their history.

The Raiders could be waiting for the end of the season to address Carroll and his job. Or they are letting him play out the season because of his legendary coaching status. It has been a tough watch, and the Raiders could be going through another coaching search this upcoming offseason.

That will make it three in three years and all but one season since they moved to Las Vegas. That is not the plan that is going to succeed for a franchise that has been searching for stability.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks the sideline in a game between the Raiders and the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Carroll is on the hot seat, and each week that goes by, it just gets hotter. The pressure is there for Carroll, whether he wants to admit it or not. Carroll knows how to handle it, but at what point do they say that enough is enough? It simply did not work out for Carroll and the Raiders the way they wanted it. Cut your ties as soon as possible and start the coaching search once again.

Carroll Cannot Escape the Pressure

"The pressure is mounting on Pete Carroll in Las Vegas after the team has struggled to stay competitive at 2-12," said Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) talks with Head Coach Pete Carroll on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Here's my sense after asking around Tuesday: The Raiders knew 2025 would be a bit of a slog due to some roster deficiencies, but they hoped they would stay competitive -- at least more so than this season's horrific point differential of minus-167, trailing only the Titans (minus-169). One team source acknowledged, "It wasn't supposed to be this bad," and that something will need to change."

"Whether removing Carroll is that change has not been crystallized. But the proverbial hot seat chatter doesn't appear to be going away. As one source with knowledge of the Raiders' operation noted, what the team needs is what it thought it had with Antonio Pierce -- a high-energy first-time head coach with a high ceiling."

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll (right) talks with owner Mark Davis against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The Raiders didn't have enough patience to find out whether Pierce (who went 4-13 in his only full season in Vegas, saddled by bad quarterback play) could mature into that. Either way, the Raiders appear to be in danger of a second consecutive one-and-done in the top leadership role.

