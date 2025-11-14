What Raiders’ Patrick Graham Makes of George Pickens Challenge
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders' defense has kept the team afloat this season. They will likely need to continue doing so, as it does not appear that the Raiders' offense will figure things out any time soon. This has been par for the course for the Raiders for the past few season.
Las Vegas has lost three games in a row. They will face the Dallas Cowboys at home on Monday Night Football. Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham looks to follow up his unit's stellar performance against the Denver Broncos with another one.
Watch Graham speak below
For a partial transcript of his comments, read below.
Q: You've talked about the young corners with Kyu Blu Kelly and Darien Porter, but Eric Stokes has been real consistent for you guys. What stands out to you about his game?
Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham: "One, the attributes in terms of physical, like he's long, he's fast, he's physical, does a solid job tackling, so that stuff stands out. And then when he's presented with a oneon-one matchup or one on one challenge, he's done a good job of stepping up to the plate in terms of handling that.
Playing penalty free for the most part, that's a big part of it too. And just his veteran leadership, as a joke, his nickname is E. They call him E and different stuff, like he's strictly business. Like, to me as an old school cat, EPMD strictly business."
Q: Talking about playing clean football from him, George Pickens is drawing the most pass interference calls in the league. Is that a skill for a receiver to really do something like that?
Coach Graham: "He's so talented. In terms of size, speed, ability to catch the ball, catch radius, and then the ability to flash his hands late, and just thesavviness, and then after the catch, his willingness to block in there. I mean, this guy, he's a skilled athlete. And is it a skill? I mean, I don't know, but just the way he's able to slow down and catch the ball probably can count as a skill. Again, I'm not going to make any comparisons because, again, I'm talking about a person I used to see in practice a bunch of times, Randy Moss, who’s the best to ever do it. But I'm not making that comparison, but I've seen flashes of that type of play before."
Q: When you look back at the Denver film, what stood out to you guys?
Coach Graham: What stood out? Myself. Start with me first, I got to do a better job finishing. But I was really happy on a short week. The guys, their effort, how they played, executing what we asked them to do, gave Denver some different looks, stuff that we asked them to get done in the short week, the attention to detail throughout the week.
Again, Sunday, want the wins than losses, and that's the most important thing. I’m real proud of the process in terms of how those guys went through the week. And they saw some success out there on the field. We just got to win. That's what we got to do. We got to do whatever it takes to win. So, that's where we're at."
Q: What’s the benefit of having Lonnie Johnson Jr. back out there as safety?
Coach Graham: "Anytime you have good football players back, it’s always positive. He's a big, physical safety. He does a good job communicating. He's fast, obviously, and his energy is infectious. So that was a positive there."
