The Significant Eric Stokes Question Facing Raiders This Offseason

LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders made several moves during the past offseason that have largely been overlooked because of their 2-13 record. There were only a few moves the Raiders made during that span that worked out the way they would have liked, except for the signing of cornerback Eric Stokes.

Stokes has turned out to be one of the more dependable players on the Raiders' defense. As the Raiders prepare for another offseason filled with questions, the future of Eric Stokes is one of them. He is the best and most experienced cornerback on a roster that is extremely thin at the position.

The Raiders signed Stokes to a one-year deal last offseason and he has lived up to the reasonable contract that he agreed to. The upcoming offseason will be pivotal for both Stokes and the Raiders' organization. If Stokes' asking price is fair and reasonable for both sides, the Raiders should consider.

Las Vegas does not have many players they know they can build around on either side of the ball. Stokes classifies as one of those players. Ahead of their Week 17 matchup against the New York Giants, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham praised the veteran quarterback.

"Let's start with the obvious, physical attributes in terms of speed, length, and quickness. You talking about a corner, the physical attributes, that's what you're looking for. And then, I tried to get him to catch on the EPMD thing. I mean, he's strictly business. I mean, again, that's who he is. I mean, I can't joke with him during the stretch lines. I tried, I tried again yesterday, he wasn't having it. I said, okay, I'll just leave you alone,” Graham said.

“By week 17, I should learn. But he's about his business. I'm sure being on a new team, he came in with a certain focus, you have to ask him, but he's strictly business. And he's risen to the occasion in terms of when they challenge him. So, it's been good to see him grow and get into this role where there's confidence. He's healthy. It's a good thing."

Graham noted that Stokes has continued to be a consummate professional, always looking for ways to improve his game and help others improve. The Raiders would be wise to bring Stokes back if the deal is right.

“So, I mean, he's always talking about football, talking about the splits, talking about what the receivers do. And I'm sure those guys are just being sponges. But most veterans, when you got a good group of vets, they're willing to share the knowledge. I mean, it's a good thing for those young players, but you have to ask them exactly," Graham said.

