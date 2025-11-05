Why Carroll, Raiders Must Quickly Move on from Week 9
For the second time this season, the Las Vegas Raiders lost at the last second. Still, they must quickly move past the loss.
On to Denver
The Raiders dropped another close game, failing to complete an overtime comeback against the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted after the game that he had already begun preparing for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos.
“I've already been watching Denver just preparing myself, preparing my mind for it. I played them last year week one, so got some familiarity there, know some of their players as well. Again, every game is going to be different. We got a quick turnaround here, we got to prepare ourselves, prepare our minds, our bodies to go on a Thursday night on the road and get it done," Carroll said.
Monday morning, Carroll noted how different preparation will be this week for his coaching staff and team. Las Vegas must handle the next few days heading into Thursday night's game carefully.
"It is really. It's significantly different. We got to cover this game that we just played and get all that done, which is a Monday, and then there's a Tuesday break and then Wednesday, the game plan starts. Well, this is a Monday, Wednesday is what this is. And then each day is just accelerated, so it's equally the same for both teams,” Carroll said.
“And it's a challenge. Everybody's got to work quickly. We got to be really efficient, and we need to get out of these other kinds of meetings as soon as we can to keep us going. But this is the Thursday challenge that you have, and it's better when both teams come off a Sunday game to help even it up."
The last time the Raiders came off a primetime game, their opponent had more time off than Las Vegas did. It led to a clear and obvious advantage for the Washington Commanders earlier this season. The Broncos are the better team but to Carroll's point, will not have the same advantage.
Still, the Raiders will have an uphill battle when they battle the Broncos and Denver's altitude on Thursday night. However, anything can happen in the National Football League and often does on Thursday nights. Las Vegas may be 2-6, but that just means they have nothing to lose Thursday night.
