Pete Carroll's Latest Decision is Drawing Serious Questions
The Las Vegas Raiders came up short in their Week 10 matchup against their AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos. In a game that the Raiders had a lot of chances of winning, the offense let them down once again, and the Raiders fell short by three points to the AFC West leaders.
After the game, there has been a lot of talk about Raiders head coach Pete Carroll leaving his quarterback, Geno Smith, after he suffered an injury. In the fourth quarter, Smith came out of the game with an injury, and that put in backup quarterback Kenny Pickett for a few plays. In the next series, Smith was back on the field, but you can tell he was in a lot of pain and was barely able to get up the field after each play.
Pete Carroll on Smith's Injury
"He wanted to go back in, in the worst way," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. "He wanted to finish the game for his teammates. And he got wacked in the quad, got a quad bruise or something. That is just him fighting, and yeah, go back out, you know what I mean, who knows? It is just about completing and battling. He had a couple of plays, and then we were not able to answer the next time out. He tried. It is a thigh bruise. This is one he cannot get back from."
“Geno Smith got hit pretty hard. It looked like on his thigh, or his quad... He couldn’t walk," said Craig Carton on The Craig Carton Show."
“Kenny Pickett was able to walk. Geno Smith couldn’t walk."
Smith will have a few extra days to see how the injury is doing and recover from. The Raiders played on Thursday Night and their next game coming one week from Monday, as they will be back home at Allegiant Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the RaidersWhile here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Geno Smith's injury.