The Raiders' Handling of Jakobi Meyers Has Caused a Stir
The Las Vegas Raiders must figure out what, if anything, to do with their top wide receiver, Jakobi Meyers.
Raiders Fumble Meyers Situation
Meyers requested a trade shortly before the season, but the Raiders turned him down. He restated the same desire heading into the Bye Week. Now, the Raiders have less than a week to decide. Raiders legend Lincoln Kennedy is not fond of how the Raiders have handled the whole thing.
“The situation with Jakobi is mishandled in many ways, because if they could have found a way to make it work, here is a receiver who’s already established himself as a receiver and can grow into this offense and be more productive if allowed,” Kennedy said on the Locked On Raiders podcast.
“We’ve seen flashes of it. We haven’t seen consistency, but we saw flashes of it… If we’re going to part ways with him, we’re really starting over again, and this goes back to my original point that I’ve been saying all year. You can’t keep starting over. You can’t keep starting over with new coaches and new players and expect to get anywhere because it just doesn’t happen overnight. You don’t walk onto the field and be like, ‘Oh, there’s my new number one.
“Because this offense hasn’t been consistent throughout the season, we’re still left holding whatever we’re holding in our hands, hoping that we can grip on and maybe get a win or get a collective offense. I don’t know how it happens overnight. That’s why I said this whole Jakobi Meyers thing has just been handled, really handled not well, in my opinion.”
The Raiders must make a decision soon on Meyers' future with the team as the trade deadline is fast approaching. Whether they keep Meyers or not, the addition of veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett should help compensate for the loss of Meyers.
If the Raiders keep Meyers past the deadline, they will then have him, Lockett, and a healthier Brock Bowers in the mix moving forward. Still, Carroll noted it is too soon to make any assumptions.
"I'm going to need more days, as far as immediately, how much he can help. But he's a tremendous football player. He's got great background, great savvy play-making ability, a real natural sense about understanding how to play the game,” Carroll said.
“He and Brock [Bowers] and Jakobi [Meyers] share a lot of characteristics in how they play the game and how they make things happen and make it look effortless at times. And so, [Tyler] Lockett has been a great performer historically, and I'm thrilled to have him part of the program. I want to see how fast we can move the thing along, see if he can contribute."
