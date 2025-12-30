Former QB Derek Carr Weighs In on Raiders' Future

The Las Vegas Raiders have to do something this offseason. If they want to be a team that has something to show for next season, something has to change.

Change again for the Raiders? Yes, because you cannot have a season like they are having and not have someone be responsible for it. No one should be safe heading into this offseason. The Raiders will have a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and have the first overall pick heading into the final game of the season.

The Raiders will also have the money to spend to bring in some good talent on either side of the ball. The problem has been getting the good players to come to Las Vegas.

When you do not win and have no stability in the coaching staff and other things around the organization, it is hard to bring the best talent. They do not want to come to a team that has struggled as much as the Raiders have. The Raiders must do the right thing and make the right decisions.

There are many options for the Raiders to go into this upcoming offseason. The one thing they cannot do is stay the same. If they do that, nothing is going to change next season, and it could set them back even more than they are right now.

This team has taken too many steps back this season, and it could be something that affects everything they do this offseason. This team has many needs, and it comes down to making sure they address the most important ones first.

Derek Carr Talks Raiders Needs

"The strength is the city. I love the city," said Derek Carr on the Home Grown Podcast. "Great Church there. The number one-grossing stadium in the United States is a strength. Maxx Crosby, Brock Bowers, and Ashton Jeanty love them. They've got to get somebody at quarterback. If Carroll stays, you grow, and you stick with him, you let [Geno Smith] play again. I do not know if he is staying, so the hard part is that it has been so negative."

"I think they drafted a quarterback. Who knows if Geno wants to be there ... It was a hard year for him. And he may still be there to groom him or whatever."

The Raiders will have that chance to do that. A loss in Week 18, and the Raiders will be officially on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick.

