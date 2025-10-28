Why WR Tyler Lockett Signed with the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs quickly dispelled any notion that the Raiders would be okay without Jakobi Meyers. Although Las Vegas was also without Brock Bowers, they had been without Bowers for weeks before going to Kansas City.
Las Vegas looked like arguably the worst offense in the National Football League once Meyers was removed. They undoubtedly looked better with Meyers and without Bowers than without either. Las Vegas' loss to the Chiefs showed how limited their group of pass catchers is.
Raiders Add Much-Needed Help
Lockett joined the team on Monday, following the Raiders' Bye Week. Things have progressed quickly between Lockett and the Raiders, but he is expected to suit up for Las Vegas as soon as possible. Prior to practice, Lockett noted his goal and expected role with the team.
“Just to help the team win. I feel like the role I’m going to have is to do whatever’s necessary to help the team win, and that’s what I’m going to try to do," Lockett said.
The veteran wide receiver also noted his prior experience with Raiders quarterback Geno Smith and how that should help both players the rest of the season. The Raiders need to give Smith much more help than he has had. Signing Lockett is an attempt at doing so.
“We grew so much, just being able to play. We went through different coordinators, learned different systems, understood how to adjust our game, but still being able to build. And so it’s been pretty fun just to be able to come back, kind of trying to pick up where we (left) off," Lockett said.
Depending on how much he has left in the tank, the addition of Lockett should give the Raiders room to work with, potentially move Meyers, and get something in return instead of letting him walk after the end of the season for nothing.
Heading into the Bye Week, Meyers reiterated his desire to be traded.
"Oh, for sure, but I'm a professional at the end of the day. I'm just trying to play good football," Meyers said when asked if he still wanted to be traded.
"I just want to be where my feet are. They know how I feel. It’s no reason for me to keep going back crying to them, ‘Can you get me out of here?’ Like, if you move me, you move me. But for the meantime, I got some real people that I care about next to me. I’m trying to make sure I’m being my best self for them."
