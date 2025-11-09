Pinpointing the 2-7 Raiders' Most Significant Issue
The Las Vegas Raiders hired Pete Carroll for several reasons. One of the most signficant reasons was because of his many years of success and experience. Still, that has not been enough to save a subpar, injury-riddled roster.
A Deeper Look
Logan Ryan played 11 seasons in the National Football League with multiple teams. He recently visited the CBS Sports HQ to take a look at what he believes has plagued the Raiders this season. Although Las Vegas has a subpar roster, it is evident their coaching has not been the best.
“I’m not in that locker room. I don’t have enough information to say for sure, but from my experience as a player, the way the Raiders is looking right now offensively, that’s got to fall on the coaching. When nobody is balling, that’s got to be on the coaches,” Ryan said.
“The quarterback is not playing well, the running back is not playing well, the offensive player of the year tight end is not having the numbers he had, your top wide receiver wants to get out of there,” Ryan continued. “That tells me it’s on the coaching because it’s not looking good at any level… when I see teams where everyone is going or no one is going, that’s when it falls on the coaches to me.”
Shortly before the Raiders' loss to the Denver Broncos on Thursday night, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained his outlook on things. Las Vegas has an uphill battle in many regards over the second half of the season, including one of the most difficult remaining schedules in the league.
"Well, being the forever optimist, I'm always kind of encouraged. I kind of live encouraged, and so I do see a lot of positive stuff, and we're just trying to make it happen at the same time so that we can go in and get the wins that we want."
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE