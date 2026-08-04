Players Who Need More Opportunities During Raiders Training Camp

One of the most exciting parts of training camp is watching reserve players fight their way into a starting role or a rotational spot that sees a lot of playing time. Last season, that player for the Las Vegas Raiders was cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly.

During this year's training camp, there are multiple players who have a chance to make a similar rise. Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak recently noted that the players are being given the opportunity to make that jump, but whether they do so will be up to them more than the coaches.

"Yeah, well, I think it's really important that it's those guys that define it. There's things we talk about in team meetings, but words are really just words,” Kubiak said.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy at press conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“So, I think the most important thing is we go watch our tape, and then we talk about what is acceptable and what is not. What effort looks like, what it doesn't look like, and then we let the players go set that standard. So, it's their game, not ours."

Kubiak's words and approach may sound cliché, but the Raiders only have to look back to last season to know that every coaching staff does not always take that approach, and how detrimental that can be in the long run. The Raiders' first few training camp practices have confirmed Kubiak's words.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan (left), owner Mark Davis (center) and general manager John Spytek during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Raiders continue to work through their depth-chart questions in camp, multiple players have had a solid start but could take the next step in an elevated role, as the supporting cast around them would be better as they move up the depth chart.

Below are multiple players the Raiders should put more of a workload on throughout training camp, as it could expedite their development and make the Raiders even better.

WR Malik Benson

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Omar Young (right) talks with receiver Malik Benson (19) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders' handling of the wide receiver position by committee benefits the likes of Benson, who needed a stroke of luck to go with his talent entering training camp . It once looked like Benson might not make the 53-man roster or do so mainly as a returner.

Although returner will likely be where he sees the most action initially, it would be interesting to see what Benson would look like on the field with Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, Brock Bowers, and Ashton Jeanty. Benson's speed could help the Raiders take the top off of defenses and open things up.

CB Decamerion Richardson

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) and cornerback Darien Porter (26) warm up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Richardson is getting his opportunities to solidify his position with the Raiders' group of cornerbacks. Las Vegas will need each of its best cornerbacks to play well this season, even if they are not necessarily starters. Richardson is a player who needs more development and experience.

He has room for improvement, but more repetitions in camp will help make that happen.

RB Mike Washington Jr.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders know what they have in Ashton Jeanty. However, if they plan on giving him most of the carries this upcoming season, there is nothing wrong with getting some extra reps in Washington, especially during training camp and the preseason.

It is only a matter of time before Washington will be an impact player for the Raiders.

"Mike's [Washington Jr.] been great, man. I mean, he really worked his butt off during the offseason, and you could really tell and see that,” Raiders running backs coach Omar Young said after training camp.

“And it's a great deal for him to just be able to come out here every single day and put forth and show the work that he put on in the offseason and let it come fruition. So, I'm really proud of him and excited to see what he continues to do."

CB Greedy Vance

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vance has a chance to carve out a spot on a wide-open group of cornerbacks. He has already made a few nice plays, including intercepting rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza in seven-on-seven and returning it for a touchdown. Vance has grown since last season and will continue to do so.

As Las Vegas' training camp practices continue, they should see what they have in Vance by giving him more opportunities with players higher on the depth chart than he is.