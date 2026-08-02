This Raiders Position Group Built As Well-Calculated Risk

Like many teams around the National Football League, the Las Vegas Raiders have long featured teams with a true No. 1 wide receiver. The fact that the Raiders do not necessarily have, or do not desire to have, one moving forward will continue to be noted until they are successful with what they have.

Yet, until then, training camp is all that we have to go on when trying to figure out what Las Vegas' offense may look like with their group of receivers. The Raiders have made no secret of their plan to address the position by committee moving forward.

Many on the outside looking in will see the largely unproven receivers on Las Vegas' roster as a detriment. Yet, the fact that the receivers are unproven and the receiving duties are being spread out more evenly will help Las Vegas in several ways.

Raiders’ Approach Allows Them To Lean on the Talent on Their Roster

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko (left) talks with quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Instead of searching for a No. 1 wide receiver and all that comes with it, which the Raiders are all too familiar with and can do without, Las Vegas' approach to the position will allow them to lean into the recent roster moves they have made at the position over the years.

Las Vegas signed veteran wide receiver Jalen Nailor this offseason. Tre Tucker will return for his fourth season, and Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton are expected to take the next step this offseason. The Raiders have added several speedy receivers in addition to them.

Multiple WRs Benefit Kubiak’s Plans on Offense

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This will make it hard for opposing defenses to focus on any one wide receiver on Sundays. Not to mention the fact that defenses will also have to worry about Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty, and Michael Mayer. There should be enough talent on the field at receiver to open the entire offense up.

Las Vegas' coaching staff is allowing the group of receivers to battle for playing time, as it is truly open to whichever receivers are able to separate themselves in camp and the preseason.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think there's a lot of guys that are vying for spots to help us compete, help us win, and I'm excited to watch that competition unfold,” Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko said following training camp.

“Those guys come each day, they're very intentional with what they do, very deliberate. Coach Z [Azzanni] does a great job of putting those guys in roles to develop, to be successful, asking them to do different things so we can develop their specific skills."

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) runs through a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is fair to overlook a group of wide receivers that is as unproven as Las Vegas', but they should not be underestimated, especially if quality plays are being called. The Raiders are betting on all of their offensive additions to work together.

Las Vegas' wide receivers should be one of the position groups that benefit the most from the coaching staff and roster moves that were made this offseason. Tucker recently explained the approach he and the group are taking this season.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

“I think for us, as a group, we just want to be really good on the field. And what that means is doing our part. Like, we can't go out there and not block and then expect to catch touchdowns. It just doesn't work like that,” Tucker said following training camp.

“So, it's the little things for us. Making sure that everyone goes out there and first and foremost they know what to do because that's the most important thing. You can't play fast if you don't. And then just doing your job. It's that simple. When that happens, good things come to you. The ball will find you."

Las Vegas did not get to training camp after all the moves they made with this group of wide receivers by accident. Their group of wide receivers, like every other position group they addressed this offseason, was thoroughly planned out well before they got back onto the field.

The Raiders' trust in their wide receiver group is not a gamble; it is a well-calculated risk. They will now depend on the other well-calculated risks they took along their coaching staff, offensive line, and quarterbacks to help elevate their wide receivers.