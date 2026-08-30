The Raiders Position Group With Most Questions Before Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for the 2026 season, and they will finalize their 53-man roster later this evening.

The Raiders are widely expected not to be overly competitive in the AFC this season, but head coach Klint Kubiak isn't paying attention to the outside noise. He wants to construct the most competitive roster possible and compete for a playoff spot.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

To do that, Las Vegas must be better on the defensive side of the ball. The Raiders were solid on that end last season, despite not having many household names and only winning three games.

However, if they want to make that leap defensively, they will need contributions from their interior defensive linemen, a position group with many questions. Let's take a look at that group and see if we can find some answers.

Raiders' Defensive Tackle Room

Las Vegas Raiders DT Adam Butler | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

The Raiders are not untalented in their defensive tackle room; there may not be a game-changing player in that group, though. Some players have specific skill sets, so it will be up to defensive coordinator Rob Leonard to figure out how to put the pieces together.

Adam Butler is the best defensive tackle in the room, but he is now 32 years old and wins as a pass rusher with his speed. If he slows down at all, he will be a much less effective player because he doesn't offer as much support in the run game.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas Booker IV is one of the better defensive tackles in the room, but similar to Butler, he isn't as big and is more of a gap-shooting, speed guy, and isn't as effective as a run defender. The Raiders need to find players who can play on early downs to stop the run.

Who Will Stop the Run?

That player may be on the roster in the form of second-year man JJ Pegues, who stands at 6-foot-2 and 325 pounds, likely making him a prime option to be the team's 0-tech defensive tackle. Pegues didn't see much action last season, but that might change with the shift in scheme.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) prays before the Houston Texans play the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are intriguing options, but few are proven at the NFL level. The Raiders' defensive tackle room feels like a group that will be solid at getting after the quarterback but not effective at eating up blocks or stopping ball carriers.

The Raiders cannot rely on Maxx Crosby to be their only good run defender on the line, so Kubiak and Leonard must find answers before the season starts. Otherwise, this team will struggle to stop the run, which will lead to a long season.