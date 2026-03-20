The Raiders Re-Signing Booker Was Meaningful for Various Reasons

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to make smart moves that help their roster.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Booker is Meaningful in Various Ways

The Raiders recently re-signed defensive lineman Thomas Booker, after trading for him last offseason. The moves help in various ways, some tangible and some not. Booker has obvious value on the field for the Raiders, especially in the 3-4 defense they plan on running moving forward.

Las Vegas also signed linebacker Nakobe Dean, who Booker has experience playing with. This will help Booker, Dean and the Raiders' defense out as well. Booker's value to the Raiders' roster goes without saying. Keeping him in the fold was quietly a must for the Raiders.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) pressure Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele (17) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Booker Improves ROI on Draft Pick Used for CB Jakorian Bennett

When the Raiders selected Bennett in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, they believed he would be one of their main cornerbacks moving forward. Coming out of college, Bennett was one of the best corners in the Big Ten. However, his professional career was quickly derailed by injuries.

Bennett's potential was undeniable, as was his inability to stay on the field. In his two seasons in Las Vegas, Bennett flashed potential, but potential is meaningless if a player cannot stay healthy. Bennett was traded before his third season, after falling out of favor with Pete Carroll's coaching staff.

Nov 17, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) exits the field after an apparent arm injury against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Bennett was sent to the Philadelphia Eagles, in exchange for Booker. Bennett had the chance to play for a better team with a better supporting cast and a legitimate shot at becoming a starter. He suffered another injury and only appeared in 11 games for the Eagles, with one start.

Bennett appeared in 24 games in two seasons with the Raiders, with 11 starts. In one season with the Raiders, Booker appeared in 17 games with 13 starts. Few teams win trades that are made with the Eagles, but the Raiders undoubtedly won this one. Booker has been a solid addition for Las Vegas.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) tackles Los Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal (30) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Bennett was unable to become the cornerstone player the Raiders hoped he would be, but by trading him for Booker and now re-signing Booker, he still helps Las Vegas, albeit indirectly. Keeping Booker helps compensate for Bennett's failed tenure in Las Vegas.

The Raiders now hope that the combination of Eric Stokes, Darien Porter, and others will be the cornerstones of their group of cornerbacks. Booker will be a vital part of a rotation of interior defensive linemen that the Raiders will depend on moving forward.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Trading for, and retaining Booker is another quiet, but valuable move that Raiders general manager John Spytek has made over the past few weeks. Keeping the right free agents are just as critical as finding the right new free agents to bring in.

Booker was undoubtedly a player the Raiders needed to keep. He will continue to be a strong presence along the Raiders' defensive line, especially under defensive coordinator Rob Leonard.