Predicting the Raiders' 2026 Schedule: Part 1

The Las Vegas Raiders will soon get a better idea of what to expect during the 2026 regular season. The National Football League is set to release the schedule for the upcoming season. Below, we predict who the Raiders will play in the first half of the season.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Week 1: Cleveland Browns (Away)

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek walks on the sideline before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders and Browns are not the sexiest game, which is exactly why they should be scheduled the first week of the season. Week 1 brings renewed hope for every team in the league. Both the Browns and Raiders could see that hope dwindle over the course of the season.

The league must strike while the iron is hot and make this an early-season game.

Week 2: Los Angeles Chargers (Away)

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Every season since 2022, the Raiders have had an AFC West matchup within the first five weeks of the season. Every season since 2022, the Raiders have had an AFC West matchup scheduled in the first two weeks of the season. Look for a similar result when the schedule is released later this week.

The Chargers are the prediction here, but they could be swapped out with any AFC West team here.

Week 3: Tennessee Titans (Home)

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) enters the field before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Every season since 2022, the Raiders have started with two of their first three games on the road. The trend will continue this season. However, their first home game may be against the Titans to ensure the best possible turnout.

Both the Titans and Raiders could have losing records by midseason or by season's end. Making that game the home opener is the best way to maximize turnout, rendering the teams' respective performances a moot point, given the game's early-season status.

Week 4: New York Jets (Away)

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Raiders' matchup with the Jets is similar to their matchups against the Browns and Tennessee Titans. The earlier in the season this game is played, the better it will be for everyone involved.

A matchup against a team that may be in the running for the No. 1 pick in next year's draft would be better early in the season than late in the season.

Week 5: New England Patriots (Away)

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) tackles Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) in the first half half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Raiders and Patriots faced each other in Week 1 of the 2025 season. This time, the game will be later in the season, but not too much later.

The schedule makers will put the Raiders on the road for consecutive weeks, but it could help them in the long run. By facing the Patriots on the road, Las Vegas could stay on the East Coast the week before or after their matchup against the Jets to make travel and preparation easier.

Week 6: Seattle Seahawks (Home)

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Raiders will face Kubiak's old team near the midway point of the season, taking away any potential added nerves or aspects that could come from the two teams facing off earlier.

Scheduling this game too early would hurt the Raiders, as they are not nearly as established as the Seahawks, even though Seattle has their fair share of changes, too. Scheduling this game too late could be costly in other ways the league cares about. Look for this to be a midseason game.

Week 7: Los Angeles Rams (Home)

Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) reacts after the Raiders were defeated by the Los Angeles Chargers 34-20 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders have one of the toughest schedules in the league. Look for the schedule makers to throw them a bone at some point. Two home games on either side of their Bye Week, or sandwiching their Bye Week between two home games, could be huge.

It may also be wishful thinking for a Raiders team and organization that rarely has any favors done for it.

Week 8: Bye Week

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Bye Weeks usually do not fall after about the 12th or 13th week in the season. The Raiders will have so many new parts entering this season that the schedule makers will do them a favor by giving them a week off at the front end, rather than at the back end.

A week off right around the middle of the season is exactly what the new-look Raiders could use the most. It may not be exactly Week 8, but somewhere around the halfway point is when to look for their time off, as the schedule is released on Thursday.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Regardless of when the Raiders' Bye Week falls, it will give Kubiak and his staff , who are filled with many new coaches and players, valuable time to reassess the season. Depending on how things go with Cousins, this could be about the time in the season the Raiders look to start Mendoza.