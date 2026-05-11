Most Concerning Question Mark Raiders Face With Rookie QB Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason has been filled with solid roster additions on both sides of the ball. These additions have allowed Las Vegas' front office to cross multiple positions off the list of needs this offseason. Still, in many regards, with more answers come more questions for the Raiders.

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; A Las Vegas Raiders shield logo flag at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza Mania

The excitement surrounding Mendoza's arrival has been palpable inside and outside of the Raiders' organization. Las Vegas has struggled to find even competent quarterback play for much of recent memory. Their lack of talent at quarterback has directly correlated to their poor results.

Las Vegas' front office hopes solid additions in free agency and the draft this offseason and future offseasons will help turn things around. However, Mendoza is arguably the most significant factor in their hopes to rebuild their roster from the ground up. It has been and will be a multistep process.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza at the Festival of Football at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza's Future

The Raiders have done about as much as they can reasonably do in one offseason to set their team up for success heading into the 2026 season. Las Vegas has significantly improved its roster and has a plan in place to develop Mendoza at what they believe is the correct pace.

Mendoza will start the season on the bench behind Kirk Cousins. This will give Mendoza an opportunity to develop without the pressure to win games early in his career. Regardless, Mendoza knows he has a long way to go before he becomes a dependable starting quarterback in the league.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON S

“I mean there's a lot to learn . There's a lot to learn. I'm a rookie, and I've learned a lot in these past two days. I feel really good coming out of this rookie minicamp with the entire like day one and day two of the system, imprinting it, be able to run it rather than really having the application and the schematic on paper part,” Mendoza said.

“I feel really good coming out of this rookie minicamp, but I think it's going to be that repetition under center, getting those quicker feet, and just you can always be faster and more efficient in your reads and decisiveness."

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Las Vegas enters the 2026 season with no expectations of competing for a playoff spot. This is good news for a Raiders team filled with new faces on its coaching staff and roster. Most who have paid attention know the Raiders have had one of the worst rosters in the league.

The addition of Mendoza, along with nine other rookies, looks to make an impact on various levels this upcoming season. In the short term, all Mendoza and his fellow rookies must focus on improving their skill sets during Offseason Team Activities and training camp.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

He is well known for being a studious player. He will need to be more than ever now. Mendoza knows that this is just the beginning, but he looks forward to it.

"I think it always excites me to learn because that means there's room for growth. When the coaches say, 'Hey, you have a lot to learn. You have a lot of room to grow,' it shows that your best football is ahead of you, whether it's any of the rookies, I believe we all have a lot of room to grow, including me,” Mendoza said.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza at the Festival of Football at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“So, to hear that from the coaches, means that they see potential. Our potential is nothing unless you improve every single day and control the controllables. So, looking forward to growing and being back on the bottom of the totem pole and working my way up and earning the respect of my teammates and becoming the best player I can become to best serve them."

The most concerning question for the Raiders regarding Mendoza is when in the season they will start the No. 1 overall pick.