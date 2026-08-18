Predicting Raiders' Starters vs. Texans in Second Preseason Game

The Las Vegas Raiders are moving right along, registering as many productive days as possible ahead of arguably their busiest week yet under first-time head coach Klint Kubiak. Las Vegas has improved, but it is unclear at the moment just how much.

The Raiders have been hard at work knocking off the rust and pushing through the growing pains that come with training camp and the preseason. After facing the Arizona Cardinals last week, Las Vegas will travel to practice against and play the Houston Texans this week.

Predicting Raiders Starters vs. Texans

Las Vegas largely has its starters figured out heading into its matchup against the Texans. Still, not all of them will play. The Raiders will likely roll out the exact same starting lineup on offense and defense as they did last week, with minimal changes, if any.

The potential changes the Raiders may make to the starting lineup from their loss to the Cardinals could come at quarterback and along their interior defensive line. Las Vegas' starting offense still needs more time together against opposing teams to help their development.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, it seems unlikely that Las Vegas would not start as many of their starters as possible, unless something unforeseen happens between now and then. The Raiders are not yet at a point where they can pass up additional practice for their starters against another team.

Although it is a different system and new teammates for Cousins, he has plenty of experience. Kubiak could pull a surprising move and start Mendoza along with the rest of the Raiders' starters on offense. He recently explained his thoughts on the matter.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A general overall view as Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) throws the ball against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We're going to put a plan together this week, and that's something that we're talking about as a coaching staff right now,” Kubiak said.

“But really, whether it's Aidan O'Connell, Kirk [Cousins], or Fernando [Mendoza], I would say all three of those guys deserve first-team reps. But we've got to go put a plan together on how we're going to split them up."

Bigger Prediction

Given where the Raiders currently stand and how their starters performed against the Cardinals, it seems unlikely that the Raiders will be focused as much on their starters as on their reserve and depth position players . Las Vegas is all but sure to start the same lineup they did against Arizona.

However, the bigger question will center around playing time . Las Vegas' starters only played briefly in their first preseason game. Against the Texans, it will be interesting to see how much longer the Raiders' coaching staff plays their best players compared to last week.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) catches the ball during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Navigating playing time during the preseason is always a fine line for coaches to walk. Although teams want to improve as much as possible in the weeks leading up to the regular season, there is always the concern of suffering an injury to a player in a meaningless game.

Still, players and coaches alike appreciate the opportunity to improve during training camp and the preseason. Veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler explained the value he sees in practicing and playing against other teams ahead of the regular season.

"You get a lot more out of it because going against our team, our team does one thing, but somebody else does another. Especially in the beginning weeks of training camp, you normally get just one look,” Butler said on Sunday after practice.

“Every team has their own different style and their own different schemes and stuff like that, and you have to adjust your game. You have to adjust your techniques to accommodate whatever schemes that they run. And it's very beneficial to get those different looks. I'm excited."

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak reacts during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders may or may not let their starters see much action against the Texans, especially if they look good in limited action. Las Vegas wants to improve but has no need to show their whole hand, or any more than they actually have to, before the start of the regular season.

How Kubiak handles the remainder of the preseason will be telling, as it will be imperative for the Raiders to get off to a strong start. Las Vegas starts the season with four winnable games; it would be hard to blame Kubiak for not showing too much over the final two preseason games.