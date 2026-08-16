Kubiak's Significant Decision Ahead of Raiders' Second Preseason Game

Throughout the offseason and training camp, the Las Vegas Raiders' coaching staff has insisted that there has been competition among several position groups for playing time. This has been the case even for some positions that have seemingly already been figured out.

This is most notably the case at the quarterback position, where Klint Kubiak continues to confirm a competition of sorts between all of the quarterbacks in Las Vegas' quarterback room. The Raiders signed Kirk Cousins and drafted Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft.

Cousins was signed to help the Raiders get Kubiak's tenure with the team off on the right foot, given his prior ties to Kubiak. The addition of Cousins also buys the Raiders time as Mendoza develops, even though the coaching staff believes his development breeds competition.

Competition Continues

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws the ball against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kubiak has made it more than clear that the Raiders plan to start the season with Cousins under center. He did so as recently as in Las Vegas' first preseason game. Unless something unforeseen happens, Cousins will lead the way to start the 2026 season.

Still, Las Vegas has weeks' worth of practices and two remaining preseason games to gather further information on their quarterbacks. The Raiders will travel to Texas to practice against the Houston Texans before facing them in a preseason matchup a couple of days later.

Against the Cardinals , Mendoza completed 10 of his 16 passes. Cousins completed five of his six passes. Both quarterbacks threw for a touchdown. Mendoza got extensive action against Arizona in the preseason. He could once again when the two teams face each other during the regular season.

Las Vegas will have nearly a full season of play before the regular-season matchup between Las Vegas and Arizona. Until then, the Raiders will continue to take things day by day. Kubiak recently explained how he planned to handle each quarterback's playing time against the Texans.

Raiders' Plan at Quarterback

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A general overall view as Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) throws the ball against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We're going to put a plan together this week, and that's something that we're talking about as a coaching staff right now,” Kubiak said on Friday.

“But really, whether it's Aidan O'Connell, Kirk [Cousins], or Fernando [Mendoza], I would say all three of those guys deserve first-team reps. But we've got to go put a plan together on how we're going to split them."

Las Vegas has a long way to go. After years of unsuccessfully searching for competent quarterbacks, the Raiders appear to be much more set at the position now than when the 2025 season ended. In fact, this may be the best group of quarterbacks Las Vegas has had in at least the last three seasons.

Cousins will be the Raiders' immediate future at quarterback until his health, performance, or Mendoza's development forces the coaching staff's hand. Until then, Las Vegas will continue to get Mendoza up to speed as much and as quickly as possible ahead of his rookie season.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws the ball Arizona Cardinals in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think the thing that just stood out for me, again, is that we put a lot on his plate and all the quarterbacks played getting ready for this preseason game, and he went out and executed the way that he does in practice," Kubiak said.

"Some guys, they get to the game and things change on them, and it moves fast, and they freak out. And he was the opposite. He was very calm. He was getting the calls in."

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko (left) talks with quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders would be wise to get Mendoza more action during the preseason. He has shown the ability to learn quickly, and the repetitions he gets during preseason practices and games against other teams are arguably more valuable than the reps he gets every day.

However, they must also protect their young quarterback, which they have already gone to great lengths to do. The Raiders know what they have in Cousins and O'Connell. The remaining preseason games should be more focused on Mendoza than on any other player on the roster.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy reacts in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas has had a productive past few months. The preseason is another major step in the Raiders' offseason plans to field a more competitive football team. The competition between their quarterbacks will significantly impact the Raiders' 2026 season.