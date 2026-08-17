Everything We've Learned About Raiders' Backup QB Battle

The Las Vegas Raiders have used an impressive set of offseason roster moves to quickly improve upon last year's bottom-tier roster. This offseason, Las Vegas' front office brought in multiple waves of talent on its coaching staff and on both sides of the ball.

Although all of those new additions answered many pressing questions facing the roster at the end of last season, they also added just as many new questions for the new-look Raiders. Of all the positions Las Vegas addressed this offseason, one was addressed more thoroughly than the others.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak reacts during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders' front office made sure to address the most critical position on the football field. In a league dominated by quarterbacks, Las Vegas has been without a dependable one for years. Their seven combined wins in the past two seasons confirm as much.

The issues that have plagued Las Vegas over the past few seasons go far beyond any of the seven different quarterbacks they have started in the past three campaigns. Yet, poor quarterback play has been one of the organization's biggest downfalls since the departure of Derek Carr.

Raiders QB Battle

After fielding one of the worst quarterback groups over the past three seasons, the Raiders' front office entered this offseason prepared to eliminate the position from their needs. They did so by using the No. 1 overall pick on Fernando Mendoza and signing veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Las Vegas added Cousins and Mendoza to a quarterback room that only featured Aidan O'Connell at the time, giving them the best group of quarterbacks they have had in many years. However, with a new coaching staff and offensive scheme, few things were certain entering training camp.

Competition Across the Board

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) throws during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kubiak has named Cousins the starter heading into Week 1. That leaves the backup quarterback position to Mendoza and Aidan O'Connell. Mendoza has been with the second-string players throughout training camp and was in the team's first preseason game as well.

The Raiders will take the next few weeks of practices and preseason games to let their backup quarterback situation pan out. With the regular season quickly approaching, Kubiak made it clear what he wanted from Las Vegas' trio of quarterbacks moving forward.

"I just want him [Fernando Mendoza] to just keep getting better. Him, Aidan [O'Connell], Kirk [Cousins], all those guys just keep improving. There's not one thing we're looking for," Kubiak said following practice on Sunday morning.

"There's a million things but we've got to get him focusing on the details of each play and take it one rep at a time down to down. And if he has that mentality as well as the other guys, they will continue to improve."

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws the ball against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The competition in the Raiders' quarterback room goes in each direction, as Cousins is fighting off Mendoza, while Mendoza is fighting off O'Connell. Mendoza has looked solid in camp and did against the Cardinals on Thursday; Las Vegas will get more of a look at Mendoza against the Houston Texans.

All hands have been on deck this summer when it comes to Mendoza's development. Each practice and preseason game is another step towards the rookie's eventual climb to the starting position. Even though Mendoza has a lot to learn, Cousins thinks Mendoza has a pretty good handle on things.

"I just let him be. I don't know that I give him advice. I don't like pull him aside and say 'Hey, come here for my wisdom.' I think he's a pretty smart, mature player and person, and if anything, I don't want to get in his way. I think he knows what he's doing and has a good feel, and I don't want to overload him,” Cousins said following the Raiders' preseason loss to the Cardinals.

“So if ever I am observing, if I feel like I can offer a quick nugget here or there, I will. He's a great question-asker, so a lot of times he'll just ask. There's also times where I say, 'Hey, nothing needs to be said. Go do your thing, you got it.' There's a lot of good football up ahead for him."

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko (left) talks with quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unless something unforeseen happens, the Raiders will start Cousins in Week 1. Mendoza and O'Connell will back him up in that order. That order seems pretty locked in at the moment.

The only expected changes will be when the Raiders move Mendoza, their future franchise quarterback, up the depth chart into the starting position.