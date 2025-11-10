Predicting How the Raiders Will Fare Over Second Half of Season
The Las Vegas Raiders' season is quickly fading after two close losses all but sealed their fate this season. Las Vegas has struggled across the board since Week 2.
Taking a Look at the Raiders
The Raiders made several offseason additions with the hopes of turning things around offensively this season. However, almost nothing has gone the way Las Vegas' front office imagined heading into the season. The Raiders might be worse than last season's team that lost 10 games in a row.
Seth Walder of ESPN took a look at where things currently sit with the Raiders after starting this season 2-7.
"You could see the vision heading into the season. Geno Smith teaming up with Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly -- that could work! It hasn't. Smith has been dreadful, ranking 30th in QBR, and the Raiders rank 32nd in EPA per designed carry despite drafting running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick," Walder said.
"Add in a subpar defense (albeit one that held the Denver Broncos to 10 points on Thursday), and this team is going nowhere. The Raiders face serious questions about their direction after this season."
Shortly after their Week 9 loss and heading into Week 10, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained how Jeanty's development is coming along. Las Vegas has had difficulty consistently getting Jeanty involved. Carroll knows the Raiders must feature Jeanty more moving forward.
"He's doing great. I just wish we got the ball to him on the perimeter a couple more times, because it's about two or three times to get him down. I mean, he's just so good out there. We've just got to get it done more, because it's so obvious. He's a fantastic football player. He really is. We pass pro-ed pretty well, he did a lot of really good things besides the big touchdown play that he had. He's doing great," Carroll said.
