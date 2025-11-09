Analyzing the Relationship Between Raiders' Pete Carroll and Geno Smith
The Las Vegas Raiders' most significant moves over the offseason were the additions of Head Coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith.
Costly Offensive Struggles
The Raiders traded for Smith with the hopes that he would solve the issues they have had at quarterback for several seasons. It was quickly apparent that would not happen, as the Raiders failed to adequately prepare for the season along their offensive line.
NFL insider Rich Eisen recently analyzed the relationship between Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll on the Rich Eisen Show.
“I don’t think they can run it back with Geno again… unless he can turn it around. There’s still a lot of time left here,” Eisen said.
“Clearly, [Pete Carroll] just loves Geno. He loves him and believes in him and wouldn’t even take him out [on Thursday after injuring his leg]. It was at one point where it looked like [Kenny] Pickett was going back in and Geno ran out of the blue tent for a second time, limping out there.
During the offseason, Michael-Shawn Dugar of the Athletic went on the Just Win podcast and put Carroll's feelings about Smith into perspective. Dugar covered both while they were with the Seattle Seahawks. The two have yet to have similar success with the Raiders.
“Pete knows Geno and probably believes in Geno more than anyone outside of Geno’s immediate family. The way Pete talks about Geno is the way I talk about my daughter. Pete really loves this dude,” Dugar said.
“At some point last year, he was like, ‘Geno is one of my favorite stories. He’s one of my favorite players I’ve ever coached.’ Pete has been coaching since the 70s. For Geno to rank that high, that means a lot. I think if anything, it doesn’t stop him from drafting a quarterback, but it may tip the scale in Geno’s favor more than like making it a full-on open competition."
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE