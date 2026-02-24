Priorities for Raiders' Kubiak, Offense Are Clear

All the work is ahead for the Las Vegas Raiders' new head coach, Klint Kubiak. Everything went the way the Raiders hope it would, and they got their top candidate to run this team on the field next season.

Kubiak is going to bring a whole different look to the Raiders team that has been looking and searching for anything that will work well for them. So far, so good for the Raiders this offseason. It is still early, and Kubiak will have a lot of work to look forward to now.

Kubiak acknowledged how it is a blessing to have their job with the Raiders and how he is looking forward to building this team this offseason.

He knows it is going to be a challenge, and that is what excited him about being the head coach for the Silver and Black. Kubiak made it clear that he is not here to make any promises but to get to work and prove it everyday why he is the head coach for the Raiders. Kubiak is working hard to put together the best roster possible for the 2026 season.

Coach Klint Kubiak and GM John Spytek flanked by multiple NFL, Raider greats. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders have many holes on both sides of the ball. For Kubiak, it will be about building that offensive line this offseason to give his quarterback the best protection possible. The Raiders' offensive line was one of the worst units last season. Kubiak is going to make sure that does not happen once again.

Klint Kubiak's priorities

"It starts with the offensive line, and Klint Kubiak has already hinted at that," said NFL Analyst Louis Riddick on NFL Live. "To understand where he [Kubiak] comes from as far as a coach is considered. Going all the way back to his father. He is a guy who is a run-centric play caller. He is a guy that understands that the run game takes away pressure off a quarterback. Particularly, a number one overall draft pick, who is going to need something better than a team that finished last in the rush.

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"Ashton Jeanty is going like 'look, you could improve that for me even before he gets Fernando Mendoza.' I would love to see some offensive linemen come in here. That is where it is going to start. You saw how that help is quarterback Sam Darnold in the Super Bowl. And what it did to Drake Maye in the Super Bowl. and when you do not have it."

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Louis Riddick's comments.