How Raiders Can Invest in Fernando Mendoza in Multiple Ways

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to select quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. This will be only the second time in the franchise's storied history that it has selected first overall. That alone puts into perspective how critical the selection of Mendoza will be.

What the Raiders Need

The Raiders have needed a quarterback for some time now. After multiple, expensive, failed trades to fill the position, Las Vegas has been left with several of the league's worst position groups. This includes their group of quarterbacks, wide receivers and offensive line.

In an offense-driven league, it Las Vegas has routinely had one of the worst offenses across the board. This has led to nearly 30 losses in the past two seasons combined. As Las Vegas looks to climb its way out of the hole that took years to build, it must aggressively address its offense.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) makes a catch against the Chicago Bears during their wild-card playoff football game Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Packers 31-27. Wm. Glasheen /USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matt Bowen of ESPN recently shared an idea of how the Raiders can do so. After adding Mendoza to an offense that has running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers, Bowen believes the Raiders a potential landing spot for one of the league's top pending free agents, Romeo Doubs.

"The Raiders can add to their wide receivers room for new coach Klint Kubiak by signing Doubs. His ability to uncover and work the heavy traffic areas of the field would be great for anticipated top pick Fernando Mendoza. A reliable pass catcher, Doubs had 55 receptions for 724 yards with the [Green Bay] Packers in 2025," Bowen said.

Raiders General Manager John Spytek noted earlier this season that getting the right players in the locker room will be critical to turning things around. Las Vegas must immediately invest into Mendoza, by investing into his offensive line and group of wide receivers.

"I'm not real happy right now at 3-14. I would just go back to I'm proud of those guys for them competing, and I think they're the right kind of guys, and they're about the right things. And my experience has been when you add the right kind of people to an organization, whether it's scouts, analytics people, wellness, players, you'll be okay. And we'll just keep trying to do that with players, too."

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) before playing against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

While the Raiders have talent at wide receiver, they need significantly more to help truly open up their offense. With upwards of $100 million in free cap space this offseason, the Raiders should not hesitate to spend some of that money on a few talented, and experienced wide receivers.

Along with fixing its offensive line, adding additional pass catchers would be the best way the Raiders could take care of their new signal-caller.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'E Thornton Jr. (10) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss what you think the Raiders can learn from the teams in the Super Bowl.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.