Raiders OTAs Are Producing Interesting QB Notes

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback room is projected to be much better than it was last season. They kept Aidan O'Connell as a third option, but the stars of the room are the former first overall pick and the veteran quarterback they signed on a bargain.

Kirk Cousins will kick off the season as their starter, but it's only a matter of time until Fernando Menodza is given his chance to shine . This offseason is crucial for them to build up chemistry with their receivers and each other. How have they performed so far in OTAs?

OTA Observations

QB News from OTAs today



-Kirk Cousins threw deep ball TD to Brock Bowers(Treydan Stukes in coverage)

-Kirk Cousins INT(Jeremy Chinn)

-Kirk Cousins hit Tre Tucker on a deep ball go route

-Mendoza overthrew Jonathan Brady

-Mendoza deep shot to Malik Benson(Hezekiah Masses in… pic.twitter.com/n7RbxtjD62 — Raiders Lead (@RaidersLead) May 28, 2026

Cousins was out there throwing the ball to the starters, and it's encouraging to see him getting the ball to Brock Bowers. He needs to be their top target next season, and connecting on a deep shot has to be their bread and butter.

Those deep shots are what made the Seattle Seahawks offense last season, and if Klint Kubiak can begin to get the ball rolling on that style of offense, the Raiders will make a significant leap next season. Taron Johnson wasn't practicing today, so Treydan Stukes was seeing the majority of first-team reps. He's going to be their most important rookie next season.

Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza leaves his feet on a throw and practices some rollout passes alongside fellow QB Kirk Cousins at Raiders OTAs.



🎥: By @Sean_Zittel pic.twitter.com/lzLuhbdRKb — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) May 28, 2026

Both QBs Looking Good

We can see both Cousins and Mendoza practicing rolling out of the pocket and throwing a pass on the run. Play-action passes will be a huge part of their offense, and their accuracy on their feet has to be on point for them to maximize their talents.

While Mendoza isn't getting reps with the starters, it is encouraging to see him build up chemistry with his fellow rookie, Malik Benson. He has serious potential to be a dangerous deep threat in their offense, and a back-shoulder catch is exactly what he needs to be doing in practice.

Tom Brady overseeing Mendoza in OTAs is also a good sign. He knows a thing or two about being successful in the NFL, and having the Raiders available every step of the way for Mendoza's development is an advantage only they have.

One final note: even if O'Connell's time in Las Vegas looks like it's coming to a close, he's still one of the best backups in the NFL thanks to his starting experience. He threw three touchdowns in OTAs, and even if it was against third-string competition, keeping him sharp will be amazing for their quarterback room moving forward.