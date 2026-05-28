Why Raiders' Most Important Rookie This Year Is Treydan Stukes

The Las Vegas Raiders had the first overall pick in the 2026 draft class, and they used it to draft their quarterback of the future.

Fernando Mendoza isn't going to start right away, but he represents the hope Raider Nation has for their team's future. Mendoza might represent the hope for a better future, but he isn't going to be their most important rookie in 2026. That honor belongs to their second-round pick , Treydan Stukes.

Immediate Impact

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

None of their rookies are projected to start right away, but I believe the quickest rookie to get that starting nod will be Stukes. The Raiders traded for Taron Johnson to fill in that nickelback role for them next season, but not only is Stukes a younger alternative, but he also gives their secondary a higher ceiling.

Despite it being his first year in the NFL, Stukes played with the University of Arizona for six years. He has experience starting near the bottom of the depth chart and working his way up, as he was a former walk-on who eventually carved out a role as a captain on defense.

Versatile Ball Hawk

Treydan Stukes is an immediate game changer for the Raiders defense—reminds me of Minkah Fitzpatrick 👀 pic.twitter.com/HEp0DqAD9k — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) April 24, 2026

Stukes is the most important rookie because he'll be responsible for setting the tone and making things difficult for opposing offenses. He has the speed and length to contest deep passes, but his greatest strength is his physicality and superb tackling.

The Raiders can afford to pin their defenders deep with the defensive line they have, and Stukes roaming the intermediate area of the field. He's smart and transitions from coverage to coverage smoothly, which means once that ball gets out of the quarterback's hands, Stukes will be one of the first players to tackle.

The Raiders select Treydan Stukes out of Arizona. He’s a playmaker, first-team All-Big 12 Conference, he tied the team with 4 INTs last season. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/7VzJ9DX6s7 — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) April 24, 2026

His active hands make him a threat to break up any pass in his area, but it also means he's going to rack up a lot of interceptions. He had four of them in 2025, after getting only four total in the years prior.

He has an immense feel for the game and will quickly become a fan favorite with his energy and high-flying speed. The biggest thing to look out for will be his health. He suffered an ACL tear in 2024, and he's an older rookie.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes (DB49) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

If he suffers injuries early in his career, his potential may never be realized. Regardless of his injury history, however much time he's given on the field will yield positive results. He will be a difference-maker in their secondary and will make it harder for teams to air the ball out on them.