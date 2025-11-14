The QB Who is Drawing the Eye of Raiders' Star Maxx Crosby
The Las Vegas Raiders have the best defensive player in the National Football League in defensive end Maxx Crosby. Crosby has been the best for the last few seasons, and he is one of a kind.
Crosby has dominated in this league for a long time, and he is not looking to slow down anything soon. Crosby is always looking to improve his craft each season, and it all starts in the offseason for him. Crosby is having another good season and is looking to improve each week.
Crosby is well known all over the league, especially by quarterbacks. Every time a team has a game plan, Crosby is the main part of the game plan and is always the talk when other teams are playing the Raiders. Other teams always say, We are not going to let Crosby beat us today. And that is what Crosby looks forward to. He is looking to destroy the offensive game plan. Crosby always looks at the challenges as an opportunity to prove he is one of the best to ever do it.
Crosby on Matthew Stafford
In a recent interview, Crosby talked about on quarterback that he respects very well. And he praised him for everything that he has accomplished in his career.
“I think the Rams are gonna be in the NFC Championship game this year, said Maxx Crosby on SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go!” show. “I feel like Stafford knows, like this is, he’s got a few more years left, maybe a couple years, two years, three years. And I feel like, for him, he really wants to solidify his legacy and wants to take this team to the end. And I feel like they got enough talent to do it."
"And I know Davante’s really motivated to get a ring. He hasn’t got one. They got a lot of young guys with a lot of talent. They got Puka [Nacua] there now. I just feel like overall they’re just really well coached and they got a great quarterback, so they’re gonna have a chance.”
"You saw it last season, they took Philly right down to the end in the snow in a cold game, and could have been in the Super Bowl. So, it just shows that they are continuously getting better. I am glad Stafford is starting to get his flowers. Growing up a die-hard Lions fan, Stafford is one of my favorite players. Being able to do a podcast with him brings out the little kid in me. You just know when a quarterback is different, that guy is special."
