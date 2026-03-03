Former Raiders RB Raheem Mostert Talks Maxx Crosby Back-and-Forth

Things just keep heating for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. This is not going to stop, and there is more coming out, but once again, it could all be another nothing ball.

The talk of the offseason has been about the Raiders. There are a lot of different things that are going on with the Silver and Black this offseason, and that is why they got the NFL world buzzing about them. It has been helping with this franchise recently.

All the noise is coming out of the building instead of the field. That is when you know you have been struggling as a franchise for a long time, and they are looking to change that.

The Raiders have a new regime when it comes to the coaching staff and they are looking to get things heading in the right direction with the new regime. That has been one story, but the biggest one comes with talks about star defensive end Maxx Crosby. The trade rumors have not stopped for the last few years. When you have the best defensive player on the worst team in the NFL, everyone is going to want him to be traded. That is what it is right now.

New reports are coming out that the Raiders could move on from Crosby as early as this week. Whether that is something that is close to the truth or just something they want to talk about because it is the offseason, people are even more interested in the Silver and Black now. When you have the biggest trade asset that plenty of teams want, that is what they are going to talk about.

Former Raiders running back and Crosby's teammate speaks on the situation.

Raheem Mostert on Maxx Crosby

"Honestly, knowing Maxx Crosby and everything he brings to an organization, it is tough to make that decision," Mostert said on Good Morning Football.

"He is a very loyal guy. One of the most loyal guys that you could have on your team, and he wants to get the job done. Everything he does inspires so many people in the community and the organization. I know that Mark is in love with him, and I know that everyone loves him."

"But from a standpoint of a player, I have been there as a player. On a losing team, where it just did not work out, and sometimes you gotta think about that next chapter, next step."

