NFL Teams Have Major Issue With Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Stance

The talk of the offseason has been about the Las Vegas Raiders. There are a lot of different things that are going on with the Silver and Black this offseason, and that is why they got the NFL world buzzing about them.

The Raiders have a new regime when it comes to the coaching staff and they are looking to get things heading in the right direction with the new regime. That has been one story, but the biggest one comes with talks about star defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Every week since the season ended, there have been talks about Crosby getting traded out of Las Vegas . Report after report of what the Raiders are going to do with Crosby, and also what they should do with him this offseason.

One clear thing is that Crosby wants to be a Raider. He wants to stay in Las Vegas and wants to help them turn it around with the new regime. But like we have seen many times before, these trade talks are not going to stop all offseason long.

Las Vegas Raiders Maxx Crosby

The NFL is a business, and anything is possible because we have seen it before when a team's best player gets traded. But this one is different. Crosby has long held deep love for the franchise, and he has been their face for years.

Raiders Mark Davis, minority owner Tom Brady, general manager John Spytek, and head coach Klint Kubiak will all have a say if they end up trading Crosby to a different NFL team this offseason.

AFC Team not happy for asking price for Maxx Crosby

Now, the asking price seems to be getting some teams upset. Many are saying that the Raiders want at least two first-round picks and a starting player if they are going to entertain a Crosby trade.

"League sources don’t believe the Raiders are serious about trading Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby, so negotiations could very well drag into the draft this April," said Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald.

"Acquiring Crosby nonetheless feels more realistic than trading for Brown at this time, per one team source, who believes a first-round pick and other lesser assets, including one of the Patriots’ two fourth-round picks, would be fair compensation. The Raiders are reportedly seeking two first-round picks and a player."

In short, it does not appear the Raiders are in any hurry to trade their franchise player. Crosby bleeds silver and black, and it will take a massive deal to change that.

