Raiders RB Raheem Mostert Makes His Stance on Future Clear

The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled in several areas over the past few seasons. Running the ball is high on that list.

Raiders' Run

The Raiders added veteran running back Raheem Mostert last offseason, as they looked to solidify their group of running backs behind Ashton Jeanty. Mostert played sparingly but undoubtedly provided value on special teams and when Jeanty needed a breather.

With Las Vegas looking to add another running back, Mostert is undoubtedly an option for the Raiders. He will be an option for other teams around the league as well. He would be of value for multiple teams around the league.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Raheem Mostert (31) warms up prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Mostert recently completed his 11th season in the league. The Raiders marked the sixth team he has played for. At every stop, Mostert has provided value. As he enters free agency, he recently noted that he still has what it takes to be an asset.

"I definitely want to keep playing. You know? Why not? You know, I feel good, feel great. Didn't take as much beating last season. So, want to continue to keep playing," Mostert said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) puts a stiff arm to the helmet of Detroit Lions defensive back Will Harris (25) in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Mostert went on to share insights into some of the best players he has played with, noting that Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby ranks highly on the list. Mostert explained what he noticed about Crosby during his time in Las Vegas.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Raheem Mostert (31) returns a kickoff during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"I believed all the hype. I was listening to all the, all the hype coming in. It would have to be Maxx Crosby, I mean, and he's a brother of mine, that's, you know, I love Maxx. He's, he's a regular, straightforward dude, he is a straight shooter that you know, really, really cares about the game," Mostert said.

"And he puts his heart, when I tell you, he puts his heart and soul into it, he really does. And he's a professional, super, super, professional guy. He wants to just be the ultimate competitor and ultimately win. And he hasn't had that in some odd years. And it's frustrating to see that.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Now, he's played however many snaps, you know, in the in the past several seasons, dude does not come off the field. And you have got to respect a guy like that. You know, he can. He can go out there with a broken knee and torn ACL, whatever, and still put it up, put his body out there on the line like, you know, there's no tomorrow, so just a guy like him and his caliber."

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs the ball during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

