Raiders RB Raheem Mostert Makes His Stance on Future Clear
The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled in several areas over the past few seasons. Running the ball is high on that list.
Raiders' Run
The Raiders added veteran running back Raheem Mostert last offseason, as they looked to solidify their group of running backs behind Ashton Jeanty. Mostert played sparingly but undoubtedly provided value on special teams and when Jeanty needed a breather.
With Las Vegas looking to add another running back, Mostert is undoubtedly an option for the Raiders. He will be an option for other teams around the league as well. He would be of value for multiple teams around the league.
Mostert recently completed his 11th season in the league. The Raiders marked the sixth team he has played for. At every stop, Mostert has provided value. As he enters free agency, he recently noted that he still has what it takes to be an asset.
"I definitely want to keep playing. You know? Why not? You know, I feel good, feel great. Didn't take as much beating last season. So, want to continue to keep playing," Mostert said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.
Mostert went on to share insights into some of the best players he has played with, noting that Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby ranks highly on the list. Mostert explained what he noticed about Crosby during his time in Las Vegas.
"I believed all the hype. I was listening to all the, all the hype coming in. It would have to be Maxx Crosby, I mean, and he's a brother of mine, that's, you know, I love Maxx. He's, he's a regular, straightforward dude, he is a straight shooter that you know, really, really cares about the game," Mostert said.
"And he puts his heart, when I tell you, he puts his heart and soul into it, he really does. And he's a professional, super, super, professional guy. He wants to just be the ultimate competitor and ultimately win. And he hasn't had that in some odd years. And it's frustrating to see that.
"Now, he's played however many snaps, you know, in the in the past several seasons, dude does not come off the field. And you have got to respect a guy like that. You know, he can. He can go out there with a broken knee and torn ACL, whatever, and still put it up, put his body out there on the line like, you know, there's no tomorrow, so just a guy like him and his caliber."
