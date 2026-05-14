Raiders Schedule Tracker: Confirmed Games, Rumors & Everything Else We Know
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The Las Vegas Raiders will soon find out for sure which teams they will face on their 2026 slate. The National Football League is set to release the schedule later tonight, but information has begun trickling out.
What We Know
The Raiders have not been scheduled for a primetime game as of now, and it seems very unlikely they will be. However, that also provides further clues about the Raiders' schedule, as it removes a significant distraction from Las Vegas' new-look roster and coaching staff.
Schedule Rumors
So far, the most prevelant rumors about the Raiders' schedule is that they will face:
Week 1: Miami Dolphins (Home)
Week 4: Kansas City Chiefs
Week 6: Buffalo Bills (Away)
Week 7: Los Angeles Rams (Home)
Week 8: New York Jets (Away)
Week 10: Seattle Seahawks (Home)
Week 14: Los Angeles Chargers (Home)
Week 15: Denver Broncos
Week 16: Tennessee Titans (Home)
Las Vegas potentially will not have any primetime games this upcoming season. This may be for the best, as Las Vegas has played poorly in primetime games in recent seasons. Las Vegas needs to fly as under-the-radar as possible this season.
The Raiders' Bye Week is rumored to have about a 50% chance of being scheduled around the same time as in 2025, which would be ideal. According to rumors, which have not been confirmed, the Raiders will play the Bills, Rams, and Seahawks over the span of about a month.
All eyes will be on the Raiders' offense, as most of their efforts this offseason have been to improve that side of the ball. Las Vegas' front office was determined to find an offensive-minded head coach. They got it. They used the No. 1 pick in the draft on a quarterback and signed another in free agency.
The Raiders added multiple offensive linemen, multiple receivers, and used a fourth-round draft pick on a running back after using the No. 6 overall pick on a running back last season. Offense is the Raiders' focus heading into 2026. That is where heightened expectations should be placed.
Shortly after becoming the Raiders' head coach, Kubiak quickly filled out his coaching staff, naming his three coordinators within about a week of accepting the position. He named Andrew Janocko as his offensive coordinator. Their history together gave them a head start.
The two are more connected than any of the Raiders' most recent head coach-offensive coordinator combinations. They spent time together on multiple other teams before arriving in Las Vegas, making heightened expectations even more fair. Kubiak recently explained his confidence in Janocko.
“I think you just look at his resume and the guys that he's worked with from [Kirk] Cousins to [Derek] Carr to Sam [Darnold]. I think everywhere he's gone, guys have produced. I think you guys will learn this about Andrew [Janocko]. Andrew is just a really, really phenomenal teacher,” Kubiak said.
“He knows how to keep it simple for the guys, and he works his tail off to make sure he's prepared to go lead those meetings every day. I couldn't ask for a better quarterback coach, offensive coordinator than Andrew. He's going to do a great job."
“I think it's just having a really good coaching staff. That's what helps you have a great game day, putting together a good game plan and not being surprised by what comes, having answers for what the defense has given you. It takes the whole coaching staff to do that, and I think that's what sticks out about us in Seattle last year was a really impressive coaching staff."
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant