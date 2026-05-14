5 Teams Raiders Want To Face in Week 1

The full 2026 NFL Schedule will be released tonight, with every international game and a handful of primetime matchups already announced in the days leading up to Thursday night's reveal.

In a lot of ways, the Las Vegas Raiders are playing with house money, no pun intended, but considering the allotment of talent assembled on both sides of the ball, this team could compete for a playoff spot in 2026. If Las Vegas wants to make that dream a reality, breaks along the way are required. Several things have to go right for teams to produce a worthwhile season, and playing a manageable schedule goes a long way.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (right) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On paper, the Raiders have the seventh-hardest schedule next season, but the opponent-winning percentage variable can look drastically different as the season unfolds. Based on what we know so far about the opening week matchups, here are five teams Las Vegas would love to play in Week 1, from most to least desirable.

1. Miami Dolphins

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There's not much analysis required for this one; it's pretty straightforward. The Dolphins could end up being the worst team in the league in 2026, and the Raiders would have an outstanding opportunity to start on the right foot if they faced Miami.

Additionally, this game would take place at Allegiant Stadium, providing another chance for the team to build positive energy out of the gates.

2. Tennessee Titans

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

This is another home game, and a slight step up in level of competition. This would allow Las Vegas to appropriately assess itself against a competent opponent.

Both teams are viewed as ones that could make a noticeable leap next season. Las Vegas can add more fuel to that fire with an impressive outing against Cam Ward and the Titans.

3. Cleveland Browns

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) talk between plays in the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Sam Greene-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

This was an interesting game to evaluate, but playing the Browns early in the season, rather than in November or December, would be a welcome sight. Cleveland is one of the worst places to play late in the season, with horrendous weather.

Also, assuming Kirk Cousins is the Week 1 starter , mind as well allow Fernando Mendoza to avoid playing against Myles Garrett.

4. New York Jets

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball before being tackled by Miami Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson (25) during a week 14 football game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This would be somewhat of a revenge game for Geno Smith, who spent one season in Las Vegas before being cut this offseason.

However, the Raiders could thank him for giving them the chance to draft Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick. Las Vegas may also be showing its gratitude to Smith, as he will put the ball in harm's way.

5. Arizona Cardinals

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is a very winnable game for Las Vegas and, at the same time, a good test of its defense against the likes of Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jeremiyah Love, and Michael Wilson.

This could also backfire, but based on the other opponents the Raiders could draw in this spot, the Cardinals would be more than welcomed as the opening game of the season for silver and black.