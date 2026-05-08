Here's Why Each Raiders Rookie Could Start, And Why They Won't

The Las Vegas Raiders have had an eventful offseason, making wholesale changes to their coaching staff and roster. Las Vegas used a productive start to free agency to eliminate several of its most pressing roster needs. Then, they drafted 10 players they believe can develop into contributors.

Few teams produce a draft haul that produces a starter with every pick, but in a 17-game season, players who start the season at the bottom of the depth chart can easily find themselves playing significant playing time, if not starting for a team at some point during their rookie season.

Brandon Cleveland

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NC State defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland (DL06) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Why he could start in 2026: He will not start in 2026.

Why he will not start: He plays along the Raiders' deepest position group.

Malik Benson

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Why he could start in 2026: Las Vegas' group of wide receivers is far from proven. He could also be an option for the Raiders on kickoff return.

Why he will not start: He has a lot of wide receivers to pass up on the depth chart.

Hezekiah Masses

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) before the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Why he could start in 2026: Masses must start for the Raiders at some point this season. Aside from Mendoza, none of the other Raiders' 2026 draft class is as likely to start a game this season as Masses.

Why he will not start: It seems almost inevitable that Masses will start at some point in 2026. The Raiders not starting him at any point this season would mean they got exceptional play from their cornerbacks for 17 games. There is no reason to believe it is possible at the moment.

Dalton Johnson

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why he could start in 2026: Las Vegas' starting safeties could struggle with health or performance.

Why he will not start: At the moment, Johnson's size and development will be the most significant questions facing him. Those are the primary two things that could prevent him from starting.

Mike Washington

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington (4) runs against LSU Tigers safety Tamarcus Cooley (0) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Why he could start in 2026: Aside from an injury to Ashton Jeanty, he will not start. However, that is not why the Raiders drafted him. All they need Washington to do is his portion in Klint Kubiak's offense.

Why he will not start: Jeanty.

Jermod McCoy

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) reacts after gaining control of a fumble during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why he could start in 2026: The Raiders need all the help they can get at cornerback. McCoy is a first-round talent, which is enough to warrant a shot this season. Yet, it seems unlikely at the moment that he will have a legitimate chance of starting, especially anytime soon.

Why he will not start: McCoy has not played football for some time due to an injury. His injury history was enough to scare teams off, and he fell to the fourth round. There is no need to rush him onto the field this season, when they could gradually develop him in hopes of extending his career.

Trey Zuhn III

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M offensive lineman Trey Zuhn (OL57) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Why he could start in 2026: Zuhn's potential to start will depend on what the Raiders' coaching staff has in mind for him. Las Vegas has experienced significant injuries along its offensive line over the past few seasons. Although unlikely, he could start in 2026. His long-term future is bright.

Why he will not start: Aside from injuries to a starting offensive lineman or two, his chances of starting in 2026 seem slim.

Keyron Crawford

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) is tackled by Auburn Tigers defensive end Keyron Crawford (24) during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Why he could start in 2026: The Raiders' decision to move on from Charles Snowden made it that much easier for Crawford to potentially start this season. Should Maxx Crosby or Kwity Paye miss a game, which is not far-fetched, Crawford and Malcolm Koonce would be the next man up.

Why he will not start: Crosby and Paye's presence. However, it also remains to be seen how well Crawford will transition to the professional level. There will naturally be a learning curve.

Treydan Stukes

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball in the end zone during the fourth quarter of the game against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Why he could start in 2026: Las Vegas' front office and coaching staff are going to want to get a head start on developing Stukes. The best way to do so is to get him on the field on Sundays. Las Vegas' long-term plans for Stukes could mean him starting at some point during the season.

Why he will not start: Pola-Mao and Chinn are both in contract seasons. They will do all they can to practice and play as well as they can. It being a contract season is all the more incentive to hurry back from any non-season-ending injury. Pola-Mao and Chinn will not give up their snaps without a fight.

Fernando Mendoza

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Why he could start in 2026: Mendoza will start for the Raiders at one point or another during his rookie season, but it is unknown when that will be. It is also unknown whether Las Vegas' coaching staff has a set time in mind. It is only a matter of when, not if, the No. 1 overall pick will start.

Why he will not start: Although Mendoza will start at some point, it will not be in Week 1 of the season, as the Raiders signed veteran Kirk Cousins to do so. Cousins will open the season as the team's starter as Mendoza continues to develop. Still, all eyes will be on Mendoza.