The Real Reason Smith and the Raiders’ Offense Face an Uphill Battle
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense has a formidable challenge awaiting on Monday night.
The Cowboys have made several additions to their defense over since the season started. The Cowboys recently added defensive lineman Quinnen Williams via trade. He is all but sure to make his presence felt against questionable offensive line.
The Raiders Have Plenty to Go Off of
Williams' talent alone presents Chip Kelly and the Raiders' offense problems. So does the fact that Kelly and the Raiders do not have any film of Williams with the Cowboys. Still, there are more than a few ways Kelly can get the information he needs.
Heading into the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the Cowboys, Kelly ackonowledged the severa; ways
"Yeah, Coach [Matt] Eberflus has been around for a long time. So, you can watch what he does and what he does schematically, but you add what he does schematically, which is challenging, and then add some more talented players, especially the guys coming off IR and then Quinnen [Williams] that they added at the trade deadline,” Kelly said.
“And that makes it a formidable front. To have those three inside kids -- they traded for Kenny Clark, they signed Osa [Odighizuwa] back, who everybody wanted Osa, and he's a heck of a player. And I had an opportunity to coach Osa in college, a tremendous player.
“But there's not many teams that, the luxury of riches that they have at defensive tackle with Osa, Kenny and now Quinnen, so it presents some problems. And I think, because you haven't seen them on tape and how he's going to deploy them, there'll be some adjustments that go on at the beginning of that game."
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith echoed a similar sentiment heading into Week 11. Few players on the field will be as impacted by the Cowboys' recent additions as Smith. The Raiders are looking for Smith to help elevate their offense.
"Yeah, I mean you start with what the Cowboys do in their scheme. They've got a lot of other players that we've got to make sure that we have an eye out for. But yeah, Logan Wilson, they just acquired Quinnen Williams, a guy who I've played against a bunch, and a great defensive tackle in this league,” Smith said.
“He's been a perennial All-Pro, perennial Pro Bowler. For those guys, of course I'm going to watch the Cowboys, but I'm also going to go back and watch what they've done in their past and just try to see how they can fit into the scheme. Again, we'll have to see on game day what it is, but I think we have a good idea of what they'll be in.
