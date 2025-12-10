The Reason Why Kenny Pickett is Raiders Best Chance

It is not the first time this season that the Las Vegas Raiders have had some quarterback controversy. For a long time, many were asking for the Silver and Black to make a quarterback change because of the play of starting quarterback Geno Smith.

The veteran quarterback has not had a good season, and many were expecting Smith to bring what he did in Seattle to Las Vegas. For many reasons, it has not worked out, but at the end of the day, the quarterback position is the most important in the NFL.

Heading into Week 15, the quarterback questions continue, but this time, it is the hottest they have ever been because of what backup quarterback Kenny Pickett showed late in the Raiders' Week 14 loss. Pickett came into the game late in Week 14 after Smith was removed because of an injury.

Pickett showed that he is comfortable in the Raiders offense and that he could run it well. We were moving outside the pocket, extending plays, and finding his receivers down the field.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) passes the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Pickett Gives Raiders Better Chance to Win

You could see the difference with Pickett was in there compared to Smith. Pickett, when the rush was getting to him, did not panic and was able to make the right place. He scored a touchdown and led the Raiders to a field goal. If the Raiders are serious about winning another game this season, they have to sit with Pickett. They have already seen what they got with Smith, and with his injury, it is time to make Pickett the starter.

An advantage the Raiders have with Pickett is that he knows what it's like not only playing in Philadelphia with that fan base but also in that cold weather. He has many starts in those kinds of conditions, and that gives him an edge. It is never easy for a West Coast team that plays inside to go all the way across the country and play outside in the cold. Pickett will be better suited for this game than any quarterback on the Raiders' roster.

Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll & QB Kenny Pickett | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

It is going to be interesting to see how Smith does this week in practice, that is, if he ends up practicing. Pickett has to have a good week of practice as well. That is how head coach Pete Carroll has been saying the decisions come down to. We are going to see what happens, but Pickett gives the Raiders the best chance to win.

