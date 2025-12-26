Why Raiders Desperately Need No. 1 Pick

The Las Vegas Raiders have two games remaining this season. Depending on how those two games go, it's going to determine a lot for this franchise moving forward. It could determine how this team goes about handling their business to look to get better this offseason.

The Raiders want to get back, or at least show they have the right pieces to improve. That is what they wanted to do this season, but it has been a disappointing one to say the least. These two games are going to say a lot.

Going into Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season, the Silver and Black are tied for the worst record in the NFL (2-13). They also currently hold the second overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. The team they are going to play this Sunday holds the first overall pick, the New York Giants .

There has been a lot of talk about what is going to happen on Sunday for both teams. Because the loser of that game is going to come out the winner, because they will likely have the first overall pick going into the draft.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Raiders Getting the No. 1 Pick is Important

The first overall pick in 2026 means more for the Raiders than many other teams that are still looking to get a top pick. The Raiders have a much needed need at quarterback. In 2026, the draft will only have a few top quarterbacks, and it will not be like previous drafts. That is why the first overall pick will be important. It could also set up other things for the Raiders as well. With this team needing a full rebuild, that pick in every round becomes something they could work with.

“I hate to say this as we get ready to embark on the 2026 draft process, it’s not a great top 10 in terms of what we’re used to,” said NFL Draft expert Todd McShay on The Rich Eisen Show.

Dec 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza speaks to the media during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the Heisman trophy. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“With the elite offensive tackles and pass rushers. There’s a lot of good ones… [but] it’s a different class in that the positions of value are not the best players this year. So I’m looking at that number one overall pick and I think I have it right. It is the Giants right now… I would love to have that first pick because if it’s only Mendoza or even if it’s Mendoza and let’s say more, but not Simpson, teams are going to be clamoring to go up and get that pick ahead of the Raiders.”

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss the 2026 NFL Draft.