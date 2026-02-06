Seahawks Coaches Kubiak Should Bring to Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have been patient, but eventually, Klint Kubiak will take over as their next head coach.

Raiders fans are hoping he can be the next hot-shot offensive coordinator who becomes an elite head coach, as we have seen in the NFL over the last decade or so. Las Vegas has not been able to secure a long-term head coach, and it hopes Kubiak can be that coach.

Oftentimes, we see coaches bring their staff from their previous team, and the Seattle Seahawks are not devoid of coaching talent. Raider Nation should hope Kubiak brings a few assistants with him to the desert.

But which coaches on the Seahawks’ staff should join him? Let’s break down three names that make sense for the Silver and Black.

Quinshon Odom, offensive assistant/OL

From left to right, Green Bay Packers wide receivers Randall Cobb (18), Danny Davis (20), Allen Lazard (13), Juwann Winfree (88) and coaching assistant (minority fellowship) Quinshon Odom participate in training camp on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis. Gpg Training Camp 08012022 0009 | Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Raiders need help along the offensive line, and Odom is part of a staff that turned the Seahawks into a respectable unit. Odom has been coaching for four seasons, also spending time in the Green Bay Packers’ player personnel department in 2018. He has seen up close what Kubiak and his staff have done for Seattle’s offensive line, and he may be ready to bring that to Las Vegas.

He’s quite young, but Odom could come on as the Raiders’ offensive line coach and help turn promising individual pieces into a unit that plays well together. Is Odom a rising star in the NFL coaching ranks?

Neiko Thorpe, defensive assistant/DBs

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive assistant Neiko Thorpe against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The one-time Oakland Raider has worked his way up through the coaching ranks over the last few seasons. Serving as an assistant defensive backs coach, Thorpe has helped coach one of the most aggressive and fundamentally sound units in the league. The Raiders’ defensive backs were solid last season, but Thorpe could bring them to another level as a DBs coach.

The former NFL defensive back may be ready to make the jump to position coach, and it would be wise for Kubiak to bring him to Las Vegas to energize this Raiders’ secondary.

Andrew Janocko, quarterbacks coach

(EDITORS NOTE: caption correction) Oct 17, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has played excellent football en route to his first-ever Super Bowl, and Janocko could work the same magic with Fernando Mendoza if he comes to Las Vegas.

Janocko and Kubiak coached together with the New Orleans Saints in 2024 and spent time together in Minnesota, joining him in Seattle this past season. He has been a coach for 13 years, developing players like Kirk Cousins and Justin Fields. A former QB himself, Janocko is a young, up-and-coming coach who could do wonders with Las Vegas’ projected No. 1 overall pick. Will he follow Kubiak to the Raiders to continue his career?

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss which Seahawks coaches you think Klint Kubiak should bring to Las Vegas.