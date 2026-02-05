What the Raiders Are Getting in Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders have been on the clock since the season ended, but there's little to think about when it comes to who they should select with their first overall pick. There's only one quarterback prospect worthy of being the first overall pick, and the Raiders' biggest need is an improved signal caller.

The only way Fernando Mendoza isn't a Raider in 2026 is if a team desperate enough sends a haul the Raiders can't refuse for the first overall pick. However, I doubt any team would be able to construct a trade package appetizing enough for the Raiders to trade away their future franchise quarterback. What does Mendoza bring to their offense that would make it so hard for them to pass up on him?

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ryan Wilson writes for CBS Sports, and he put out his sixth iteration of a mock draft after the results of the Senior Bowl, throwing some new names in the ring for first-round consideration. However, there's no change for the Raiders, as they're predicted to select Mendoza and raise the floor of their offense tremendously.

"Mendoza is a poised, accurate passer who has plus arm talent, consistently delivering catchable balls on time and in rhythm and excelling on layered second-level routes. He shows NFL-level field vision and coverage recognition, consistently ripping throws with anticipation. While not a true creator, Mendoza navigates collapsing pockets effectively and can make accurate off-platform throws, showing a calm, efficient style reminiscent of Jared Goff", said Wilson.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of Mendoza's best traits as a prospect is his tough exterior and how he rises up to competition. The Miami Hurricanes made it a point to get hits on Mendoza and rough him up, but that didn't faze him, and he ran in the game-winning touchdown, where he wasn't afraid to put his body on the line.

Raider Nation doesn't want to hear comparisons between Mendoza and Geno Smith , but that was one of the few positives from Smith's time as their starting quarterback. He was able to stand in the pocket and face pressure head-on, and that's something Mendoza will have to get accustomed to if he's going to play for the Raiders.

Aug 25, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak pacing the sidelines against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Hopefully, with Klint Kubiak as their head coach, they're able to get some help along the offensive line. I wouldn't count on them doing a complete 180 from how bad they were this last season, which is why Mendoza's tough skin will be beneficial to his time as a Raider.

