Inside the Raiders’ Hiring of Klint Kubiak — Why It Worked and What It Means

The Las Vegas Raiders finally got it right at the head coaching position. After being one of the last teams to get their next head coach, it showed that the Raiders had the patience this time around, and that it paid off for them.

That is something that the Silver and Black have not shown over the last few head coaching searches. This time it went down in a whole different way. The Raiders next head coach is expected to be Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, and our Hondo Carpenter discussed it on the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast.

Watch today's podcast below

Klint Kubiak was the top name, not only for the Raiders, but for other teams that were looking for a new head coach this offseason. At the end of the day, the Raiders chose to go with one of the best play callers in the National Football League in Kubiak, and Kubiak felt it was the best move for him to leave Seattle and be the next head coach for the Silver and Black.

Now the Raiders and Kubiak will wait till after the Super Bowl this Sunday to make it official. Kubiak will be calling plays in that one.

"He [Tom Brady] is the dominant voice in the organization. Mark [Davis] has given him that," said Hondo Carpenter in his latest "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast. "Instantaneously, Tom Brady was extremely impressed with the analytical nature of Klint Kubiak. The way that Klint saw things, the way he talked about things. Those two just clicked. And then Spytek, who approaches the game that way because he has been with Tom, clicked with Kubiak."

"Kubiak had a plan for his defense, his offense. They wanted to talk about all the different types of information. So, John [Spytek], Tom, and Klint, it just fit ... They were very impressed by Kubiak's defensive knowledge. It was not like an offensive guy coming in here with no experience. He understood the defensive side of the ball. He talked about what he wanted defensively, what he wanted his staff to look like. He had names, he had answers."

"Klint knew where he wanted his lines of authority to be. Here is where you are going to be John. Here is where you are going to be, Tom. Here is where I am going to be. Does that work for us? But yet, I want input. And because the way that they all think, it works ... Not only was Kubiak prepared, he wanted to interview them and he did."

