Raiders vs. Seahawks: Key Players To Watch on Sunday
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The Las Vegas Raiders return to Allegiant Stadium to face the defending Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks, and this game feels different compared to other matchups against winning programs.
The Raiders are winless against teams currently with a .500 or better record, but the Seahawks are dealing with key injuries, including the short-term loss of quarterback Sam Darnold. With Drew Lock back at center, the Raiders have a chance to get a culture-defining upset against the world champions. Here are the players to watch who could help determine if Las Vegas can pull off the big win.
Fernando Mendoza, Quarterback
There has been plenty of talk around Mendoza this week as he makes his first career start against the league's top overall defense. Many are excited to finally see him on the field, but his struggles will be apparent in this game.
The biggest thing for Mendoza, the league's top overall draft pick this past spring, is to protect the football and give his playmakers a chance to thrive in space. Having Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer as pass-catchers is as good as it's going to get.
Jermod McCoy, Cornerback
Despite only playing 24 snaps, McCoy was flashy against the 49ers, making some great plays in coverage and allowing no catches on just two targets, along with a -56.7% catch rate allowed over expected (CROE), per Next Gen Stats.
I expect to see more snaps for McCoy as the season goes along, and I'd even look for him to be matched up against Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the league's best receiver. The talent is evident; I'd look to see him continue to get more comfortable with more time on the field.
Trey Zuhn III, Right Guard
Zuhn practiced fully on Friday after suffering a concussion last week against the San Francisco 49ers. The rookie guard has been impressive since taking over the job, but he faces maybe the most difficult defensive tackle he'll face this season, outside of Chris Jones.
Byron Murphy II is one of the best defensive tackles in football, and his ability to deconstruct blocks is as good as anyone in the NFL. Zuhn will need to play with better drive and discipline against Murphy.
Nakobe Dean, Linebacker
Last week, Dean finished the game with a league-high 19 tackles on Sunday. It was an incredible display for a player who is finally healthy and showcasing his downhill, high-end run defense with his incredible closing speed, viciousness as a tackler, and ample football IQ, which is allowing him to thrive under defensive coordinator Rob Leonard.
The Seahawks have a talented running back duo in Zach Charbonnet and rookie Jadarian Price, who are elusive and creative in space to force missed tackles. Dean must be on his A-game this weekend against this Seattle running back room.
Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft