Raiders vs. Seahawks: Key Players To Watch on Sunday

The Las Vegas Raiders return to Allegiant Stadium to face the defending Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks, and this game feels different compared to other matchups against winning programs.

The Raiders are winless against teams currently with a .500 or better record, but the Seahawks are dealing with key injuries, including the short-term loss of quarterback Sam Darnold. With Drew Lock back at center, the Raiders have a chance to get a culture-defining upset against the world champions. Here are the players to watch who could help determine if Las Vegas can pull off the big win.

Fernando Mendoza, Quarterback

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There has been plenty of talk around Mendoza this week as he makes his first career start against the league's top overall defense. Many are excited to finally see him on the field, but his struggles will be apparent in this game.

The biggest thing for Mendoza, the league's top overall draft pick this past spring, is to protect the football and give his playmakers a chance to thrive in space. Having Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer as pass-catchers is as good as it's going to get.

Jermod McCoy, Cornerback

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) breaks up a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite only playing 24 snaps, McCoy was flashy against the 49ers, making some great plays in coverage and allowing no catches on just two targets, along with a -56.7% catch rate allowed over expected (CROE), per Next Gen Stats .

I expect to see more snaps for McCoy as the season goes along, and I'd even look for him to be matched up against Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the league's best receiver. The talent is evident; I'd look to see him continue to get more comfortable with more time on the field.

Trey Zuhn III, Right Guard

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Trey Zuhn III (66) during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zuhn practiced fully on Friday after suffering a concussion last week against the San Francisco 49ers. The rookie guard has been impressive since taking over the job, but he faces maybe the most difficult defensive tackle he'll face this season, outside of Chris Jones.

Byron Murphy II is one of the best defensive tackles in football, and his ability to deconstruct blocks is as good as anyone in the NFL. Zuhn will need to play with better drive and discipline against Murphy.

Nakobe Dean, Linebacker

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) reacts after intercepting a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week, Dean finished the game with a league-high 19 tackles on Sunday. It was an incredible display for a player who is finally healthy and showcasing his downhill, high-end run defense with his incredible closing speed, viciousness as a tackler, and ample football IQ, which is allowing him to thrive under defensive coordinator Rob Leonard.

The Seahawks have a talented running back duo in Zach Charbonnet and rookie Jadarian Price, who are elusive and creative in space to force missed tackles. Dean must be on his A-game this weekend against this Seattle running back room.