Raiders Receive More Fantastic Injury Report News Ahead of Seahawks

Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer, Aidan O'Connell, Desmond Ridder, Geno Smith, Kenny Pickett, Kirk Cousins.

Fernando Mendoza.

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a revolving door at quarterback in recent seasons, starting eight different quarterbacks since 2023. The Raiders' roster finally bottomed out in 2025, registering its second straight season with a 10-game losing streak and securing the No. 1 overall pick.

After eclipsing last season's win total in the first half of the season, the Raiders were presented with a chance to smoothly transition into the Mendoza era. Trading Cousins gave Las Vegas' front office a third-round draft pick for a player who was unlikely to be on the team next season.

Despite the natural buzz that comes with the No. 1 overall pick finally getting to start, Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak was sure to emphasize the importance of Las Vegas doing what is necessary as a team to make the fact that they're starting a rookie quarterback an afterthought.

“I think the most important thing, like every week, is that you spend a lot of time worrying about you, worrying about your technique, worrying about studying, worrying about watching tape. Yes, we got to prepare them as coaches for what they’re going to see on the practice field, but as a player, you got to make sure you don’t overlook yourself first," Kubiak said earlier this week.

The Raiders returned to the practice field on Thursday ahead of Mendoza's first career start. With Sunday's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks just days away, Las Vegas appears to be about as healthy as it has been at any point this season.

Thursday's Injury Report Bears Even Better News Than Wednesday's

The Raiders' injury report was light on Wednesday , as Thomas Booker, Trey Zuhn, and Foley Fatukasi participated in a limited fashion. Ian Thomas was listed but participated fully. Zuhn's participation, despite being listed with a concussion-related issue, was promising.

On Thursday, the injury report took another promising turn, as Zuhn practiced again. Booker and Zuhn were limited. Fatukasi and Thomas fully participated. The Raiders cannot get much healthier than that halfway through the season. This should work in their favor on Sunday against the Seahawks.

Although in a small sample size, Zuhn looks to be the best offensive guard on the roster this season. The Raiders have their hands full with him, but Sunday will be a long day for the unit without Zuhn. Still, Las Vegas must prepare for what happens if Zuhn can't play or leaves the game early.

Mendoza took another step toward his first professional start and now gets starter-level reps in practice. In addition to the half-season he has had to learn, this week's practices are invaluable ahead of Week 10 . The Raiders hope it gives them a spark under center on Sunday.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Mendoza Season

The rookie will have his growing pains , as all rookie quarterbacks do. However, with eight games remaining and the Raiders within striking distance of a possible playoff spot, now is the time to turn to the player they have already invested so much in.

The Heisman Trophy, National Championship-winning quarterback knows he has a lot to learn but refuses to be overwhelmed by the moment. Las Vegas' front office used the draft's top pick on Mendoza, in part, because of his poise in big moments. Sunday will be the first test of that poise professionally.

“I believe starting an NFL game is a new step, but a whirlwind? No. I would agree with Coach [Klint] Kubiak. Coach Kubiak, Coach [Andrew] Janocko, and Coach [Mike] Sullivan, and everyone in the quarterback room, including Kirk [Cousins], have done a fantastic job in aiding my development, and I can’t thank them enough. And now it’s my turn to do my 1/11th . And we have such a great offensive staff, and we have such a great offense,” Mendoza said on Wednesday.

Sunday is quietly an important day in the Raiders' storied history, regardless of whether they win the game. Las Vegas' Week 10 matchup against Klint Kubiak's old team signifies the Raiders fully turning the page and moving into the future, for better or worse. It is finally Mendoza season.